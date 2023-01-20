Robert Pattinson’s latest fashion serve challenges gender stereotypes and the internet is divided

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to polarizing his fanbase and his latest public appearance is causing strife in red and blue states alike.
For years, the actor was caught in the contentious debate of whether his brooding vampire character of Edward in the Twilight series was more desirable over Taylor Lautner’s ab-tastic werewolf Jacob. In certain instances, the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate ended friendships, destroyed holidays, and nearly ruined all of Kristen Stewart’s likeability.
On Friday, the online furor surrounding Pattinson found a new victim–his fashion swagger.
While in recent years the British-born star traded Edward’s alternative flannels for The Batman’s gothy black suits, Pattinson’s latest style makeover was devoid of anything drab or sinister and downright fashion-forward.
Robert Pattinson, our global ambassador and a poetry-reading participant in the just-ended show, attended the unveiling of #DiorWinter23 by Kim Jones https://t.co/jwPhBTg6N1 in a look from the new collection.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/gzNpvn2jEW
Channeling his inner supermodel, Pattinson turned up to Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show challenging gender stereotypes by rocking a glittery navy kilt skirt, brown fur jacket, knee-high stockings and black boots. Your turn, Team Jacob!
The 36-year-old also took to the show’s runway as he proudly sashayed down the catwalk hand-in-hand with Dior’s creative director Kim Jones and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendolyn Christie. A new “Trinity” is born!
Robert Pattinson with Kim Jones and Gwendoline Christie closing #DiorWinter23 show #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/WA879Wrv8V
While queer celebs like Billy Porter, Lil Nas X and Jonathan Van Ness have been pushing sartorial boundaries for years, Pattinson is the latest heterosexual male star to embrace the skirt aesthetic. Brad Pitt, Harry Styles, and Pete Davidson are just a few others who have recently said yes to the dress.
As expected, reactions to Pattinson’s androgynous fit came fast and strong.
The internet appeared evenly divided as many christened him fashion’s latest It boy, as others were ready to nail him to a cross for daring to step outside society’s rigid style norms.
The critiques left little room for rebuttal:
Robert Pattinson wearing a glittery kilt speaks to me on a personal level pic.twitter.com/OG3Sz2QOhz
Love him, however what in the black Jesus is he wearing ….no pic.twitter.com/m6B8rISL4s
YEPPP !! ROBERT’S FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES pic.twitter.com/7ubpmhBIj5
Que guapo
Harry Styles or Timothée Chalamet are the only ones that can pull it off
Only Robert can pull this look off
Pattinson is very attractive man however Dior is making everyone doubt it. Like they try so hard to make him look as terrible as possible lately
i love the gender bending fashion but atleast style it properly because WTF is this
robert pattinson in a skirt and fur coat.. nobody expected this but god he looks fucking GOOD pic.twitter.com/KTvWeNq1PM
Whether you give Pattinson’s fashion risk two snaps up or two thumbs down, take a gander at some of his less “controversial” lewks:
Terry
Nothing wrong with wearing a dress. A masculine male-appearing person in a dress gets attention, and that’s what life is all about these days – standing out and getting those likes / clicks / attention. 🙂 Media commentator Jon Lovett often wears a dress these days, and has been quite honest in the past about doing it for attention. Good for them!
Brian
He’s a sexy guy, but that styling is awful. The assembly looks almost random.
bachy
Slender, naturally feminine or androgynous-looking males like Jared Leto, Timothee Chalamet or Harry Styles are (marginally) capable of pulling off fashions that are inspired by women’s fashion history. Granted it’s always a bit of a stretch, but if you’re a “pretty boy” you might be able to work a dress.
Naturally masculine-looking men just look awkward and clumsy in dresses, high heels and other feminine styles. If it’s beauty you’re going for, the angular, bulkier masculine figure is much better complemented by leitmotifs derived from men’s fashion history.
LeBlevsez
As long as its faux fur. Otherwise, its haggis in the highlands. (And don’t come back.)