It’s not the ‘Robin Roberts Show’, it’s ‘Good Morning America.’ And there are so many people whose livelihoods depend on the success of our show. And so, if I do something that hurts the show, that hurts them.



Everybody I worked with knew. I would walk down the street with [her now-wife] Amber [Laign], and if somebody saw us, I would introduce her. I wasn’t trying to hide but yet, I wasn’t ready to, to fully [come out]…And part of it is, and I’ve never said this before, part of it is because of my Christianity.



I was afraid that people, they think you can’t be gay and a Christian. And I am. I am and I was so fearful that I would be shunned. I received a letter, a beautiful letter from the National Office at the Presbyterian Church after I announced about Amber, fully supportive, fully supportive, and then I think about all those years I wasted, worried, needless worry.



You know everything about me. And I have nothing to hide and to still be, still be embraced. I am blessed and highly favored. And I’m so grateful.



Robin Roberts speaking to The Jamie Kern Lima Show about being held back from coming out publicly over fears she’d be shunned for her faith.