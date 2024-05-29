Image Credit: Getty Images

It might seem like Hollywood runs on gossip these days, but modern-day Tinsel Town has got nothing on the industry’s Golden Age.

Among that era’s biggest “open secrets” was the sexuality of silver screen idol Rock Hudson, the heartthrob who spent they heyday of his career in the closet. It wasn’t until after his AIDS diagnosis and tragic passing in 1985 that others began to discuss his dual life more publicly, like in last year’s fantastic documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.

But just because they weren’t openly talking about it back then doesn’t mean some folks didn’t try to!

That goes especially for proto-National Enquirer gossip rag, Confidential, which (allegedly) frequently attempted to publish tell-all pieces about Hudson’s sexuality and romantic flings—most of which the actor’s agent Henry Willson would squash in exchange for other tabloid news items (again: allegedly!).

How Rock Hudson’s sexuality became blackmail fodder in his divorce settlement

Rock Hudson getting a massage at the Finlandia Baths in Hollywood, CA, 1950. Photo by KM Archive/Getty Images

Now, thanks to The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, And Marilyn, a juicy new biography about notorious LA private detective Fred Otash who worked with Confidential, we have even more details about the shocking lengths the industry went to keep Hudson’s private life private.

Co-authored by Josh Young and Manfred Westphal—who had the blessing of Otash’s daughter to examine the detective’s never-before-seen case files—one of The Fixer‘s biggest revelations involves the P.I., Hudson and his ex-wife Phyllis Gates, blackmail, and star’s secretly recorded, previously unheard gay confession.

In the ’50s, as more rumors began to swirl about Hudson’s sexuality, his agent Henry Wilson (who was also gay) arranged for the star to marry Gates, his then secretary, to keep the press at bay.

“I was very much in love,” Gates once told Hudson’s posthumous biographer. “I thought he would be a wonderful husband. He was charming, his career was red hot, he was gorgeous. How many women would have said no?”

However, their arrangement gradually lost its allure, and Gates filed for divorce in 1958, “shaken” to learn their relationship was a “fanciful farce,” according to the book. (For the record, it’s also been reported that Gates was a lesbian.) But when it became clear she’d be left with nothing once the marriage ended, the former Mrs. Hudson and her team resorted to more drastic measures.

She brought on personal attorney Arthur Crowley to help with the divorce proceedings, who in turn reached out to Otash to dig up any evidence of Hudson’s sexuality. The plan: If Gates wasn’t financially supported by the actor, the truth of his double-life would be leaked to the press. Textbook extortion!

Eventually, Otash convinced Gates to take part in a sting operation that would—excuse the pun—put her between Rock and a hard place. Working off a script written by the P.I., she would confront Hudson about his sexuality all while secretly recording him.

Rock Hudson’s secretly recorded “gay confession” appears in new book

Rock Hudson and Phyllis Gates, circa 1955 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Now, The Fixer publishes a new look at the the purported transcript of their conversation…

Referring to a Rorschach test Hudson had recently taken, Gates started with the following:

“You told me you saw thousands of butterflies and also snakes. [A therapist] told me in my analysis that butterflies mean femininity and snakes represent the male penis. I’m not condemning you, but it seems that as long as you recognize your problem, you would want to do something about it.”

She pressed on: “Everyone knows that you were picking up boys off the street shortly after we were married and have continued to do so, thinking that being married would cover up for you.”

“I have never picked up any boys on the street,” Hudson responded. “I have never picked up any boys in a bar, never. I have never picked up any boys, other than to give them a ride.”

But eventually, Hudson broke down, according to the book. “I never felt we were together on anything,” he said to Gates through tears. “I never felt you loved me.”

“And that is why you never touched me?” she replied. “Rock, when we came back from our honeymoon you never made love to me for one whole month. I was always here, and I always wanted you. At first, I would come to bed, and you would have a book in your face… People sense these things… A man has to have a sexual outlet. You should have picked me up and carried me into bed, but you never touched me.”

Allegedly, that’s when Hudson confessed to Gates he had a homosexual affair the day after they were married.

Image Credit: ‘The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, and Marilyn,’ Grand Central Publishing

As The Fixer explains, that transcript was used to pressure Hudson and his team into agreeing on a financial settlement. In the end, Gates received their Hollywood Hills home and $250 a week for 10 years, on the condition she did not re-marry—a total that would come to roughly $1.3 million adjusted for inflation.

“I had the power to destroy Rock and I didn’t use it,” Gates wrote in her 1987 autobiography. “To have exposed his other life would have been vicious and vindictive. I faced enough trouble rebuilding my life without bearing that guilt.”

Phyllis Gates died of lung cancer at age 80 in 2006.

The Fixer‘s skewed look at Hollywood private investigator Fred Otash

Fred Otsash with Jackie O’Hara, circa 1957 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Fred Otash fought to get Phyllis Gates what she deserved in their divorce settlement when Rock was kicking her to the curb and refusing to support her,” The Fixer’s co-author Josh Young recently told Fox News. “It was surprising to learn what an advocate he was for women and how interesting those cases were.”

And, sure, that’s one way to look at it. The book goes on to recount numerous ways Otash (who died in 1992) supposedly worked with and in favor of famous figures—even reportedly recording Marilyn Monroe’s affair with JFK, as well are her dying breaths—but others have been quick to put out he wasn’t such a hero.

Author James Ellroy famously called Otash a “con man” and a “bullsh*tter.” After basing some of his noir novel L.A. Confidential on info gathered from Otash, the writer had this to say about the P.I.: “He did a lot of bad things [including] revealing secret details, mostly sexual in nature, about the lives of celebrated people, causing them to endure personal shame, emotional hardship, financial privation—and doing this for a living…”

So, yeah, The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars, And Marilyn, might be chockfull of deliciously dishy Old Hollywood stories we love to read about, but, should you choose to crack the book open yourself, just be mindful of who’s telling whose story here!

