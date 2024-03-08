Rock Hudson’s unique way of doing poppers, Frank Ocean’s singlet & Melania’s latest snub

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

TRUE CONFESSIONS: Armistead Maupin said Rock Hudson was “intimidating” in bed and had a unique way of doing poppers. [Read more]

PAY FOR GAY: Everyone dragged this TikToker for saying it costs $1,403.98 per month just to be gay. [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

TEAM TARLOS: Rafael L. Silva’s six-pack in a sizzling mirror selfie reignited the thirst for 9-1-1: Lone Star.

GOOD NEWS: This major US city rolled out DoxyPEP to gay men and here’s what happened to STI rates. [Read more]

ON THE BOARD: Soccer star Jakub Jankto scored his first goal since coming out… and the crowd went wild! [Read more]

WATCH: Andrew Scott in the trailer for Netflix’s latest queer take on The Talented Mr. Ripley had everyone obsessed.

WHERE’S MELANIA?: Of course Melania was a no-show at her husband’s big Super Tuesday victory party. [Read more]

RUMOR MILL: Jonathan Van Ness is allegedly a “monster” with “rage issues” behind the scenes. [Read more]

WRESTLE ME: Frank Ocean in a wrestling singlet put the gay internet in a headlock.

Frank Ocean shares new photo. pic.twitter.com/aSIMFwx4lX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2024

MUCH TO SEE HERE: Champion divers Bryden Hattie and Tyler Downs’ latest collab made a big splash. [Read more]

PHOTOS: Zane Phillips, Justice Smith, Hunter Schafer and all our favorite queer style stars ruled the Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood bash. [See the lewks]

WATCH: Jerrod Carmichael teaches his dad about twunks in the trailer for his new docuseries out March 29.