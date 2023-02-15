Rock out to the certified bops nominated for Anthem in the 2023 Queerties

From “Believe” to “Born This Way” to “I’m Coming Out”, the LGBTQ+ community loves an anthem. In celebration of the most beloved songs of the past year and the queer artists who sang them, ten such tracks are nominated for Anthem at the 2023 Queerties.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is still open!

Voting runs now through February 21, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites!

For ease of access, just click your favorite song’s title to head to the Anthem voting page. Whether you’re part of the “Unholy” horde or one of Elton John‘s devoted Yellow Brick Roadies, there’s an anthem for you.

Check out the nominees for Anthem below!

The industry has a bad habit of making hits out of TikTok tunes, but this Steve Lacy track transcends the platform that popularized it.

We hadn’t gotten a good solid butt number in a while before “Booty” — the last might actually be “Anaconda” — and the “Crazy In Love” sample here pushes this song into top tier territory.

That black hair dye touched her scalp and kicked up her bop factor by at least 50%.

Anitta joined Miley onstage for a rendition of her hit “Boys Don’t Cry”, this time with double the bi firepower.

Renaissance is an ode to the Black LGBTQ+ community, and few tracks moreso than “COZY” featuring Honey Dijon production and a Ts Madison monologue.

Lizzo knows how to give the girls everything we never knew we needed, including a glittery dance floor anthem about a gay Halloween party complete with a “Thriller”-esque dance break.

The “Rocketman” to “Cold Heart featuring Dua Lipa” pipeline was such a success, Elton couldn’t help but recreate it with “Tiny Dancer” and a new, freer Britney.

This sinful slay earned the trans community a new spot in Grammys history (and plenty of conservative outrage).

As Ilana Glazer said on Broad City, “In da clurb, we all fam.”

Mrs. Carlile, we’ll join you on the rock any day.