Ron DeSantis gets dragged for stealing Nancy Sinatra’s iconic look with knee-high white boot getup

Hey Ron DeSantis, Nancy Sinatra called and she wants her look back.
A photo of the toxic male/2024 presidential hopeful wearing jeans tucked into in shiny, knee-high white boots has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
The image was taken while DeSantis was in the Fort Myers Beach area surveying damage from Hurricane Ian, during which he donned campaign-branded clothing and called local residents liars when they expressed frustration over his recovery delays.
“And this is the guy who made it illegal to say gay… And, scene,” actor Ken Olin tweeted yesterday, along with the picture of the anti-LGBTQ governor, who signed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (a.k.a. the “Don’t Say Gay” bill) into law last March.
And this is the guy who made it illegal to say gay…
And, scene. pic.twitter.com/araYfPCNcB
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 5, 2022
In addition to the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which makes it illegal for teachers to talk to students about sexual orientation, DeSantis supports businesses being able to discriminate against LGBTQ people and wants to ban trans athletes from competing in sports.
As governor, he has also stripped away funding for LGBTQ youth and anti-bullying programs, denied funding for mental health services to survivors of the Pulse massacre, and voiced support for banning queer books from libraries.
A report released in May 2022 by the reputation-management company Signal AI found he has one of the worst reputations among all 50 Governors in the country for his policies targeting LGBTQ citizens and kids, second only to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.
People on Twitter have been having a field day with the photo. Here’s what they’re saying…
When photoshop is used for good it is so much fun. 😆 pic.twitter.com/AShriCoxjt
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 5, 2022
Who wore them better? pic.twitter.com/4G1MastCAW
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) October 5, 2022
I guess Ron DeSantis was just new boot goofin’ pic.twitter.com/s8k7ORpHiI
— T-Bone (@IronFist1982) October 4, 2022
Why is he wearing cheerleader boots? Tryouts aren’t until next spring. pic.twitter.com/L33sfyRZDl
— Victoria Woodhull (@vwoodhull938) October 4, 2022
I CAN’T 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AHxai1UtE7
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2022
When you interrupt your Nancy Sinatra tribute show for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/faFNe2UV8p
— Steven Senski ?? ? (@StevenSenski) October 4, 2022
Did you know: Ron DeSantis’s childhood dream was to become a flight attendant on Pan Am pic.twitter.com/man9ndubFv
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 4, 2022
Rhonda Santis 🏳️🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/9vula9OfzP
— Steve Alimonti (@berk1a) October 5, 2022
Who wore it better… pic.twitter.com/m5zOmDmUm6
— pat matsey (@MatseyPat) October 4, 2022
I just wanted to memorialize Ron DeSantis in his shiny, white boots. #RonDeSantis #cartoon #politicalcartoon pic.twitter.com/I1sRnAjkS7
— RaderDraw (@RaderDraw) October 4, 2022
Nancy Sinatra called and said she wants her boots back. pic.twitter.com/KynNwFsNFl
— IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) October 4, 2022
— Brendan (@THEKILLABEE24) October 5, 2022
Before you go, here’s the music video for Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 hit “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'”…
