Ron DeSantis just reminded everyone he’s a pile of homophobic garbage, in case anyone forgot

By · 11 comments

Florida’s pro-Nazi, anti-LGBTQ Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently being ripped to shreds on Twitter after he voiced his support for the archaic “Don’t Say Gay” bill that is gaining momentum in the Florida Legislature.

The bill, which was introduced by state Republicans last month is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting of Senate Education Committee, would make it illegal for teachers to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools.

“Schools need to be teaching kids to read, to write,” DeSantis told reporters this week. “They need to teach them science, history. We need more civics and understanding of the U.S. Constitution, what makes our country unique, all those basic stuff.”

“The larger issue with all of this is parents must have a seat at the table when it comes to what’s going on in their schools,” he added, stopping just short of saying whether he supports to homophobic bill.

We hate to be so cynical, but it seems incredibly likely DeSantis will sign it into law the second it lands on his desk. The guy holds a 0 rating from the Human Rights Campaign for his record on LGBTQ issues. He opposes same-sex marriage and nondiscrimination protections for queer people, and he supports “religious freedom” laws and barring trans athletes from competing in sports.

Now, the tweets…

Here’s a video of Pete Buttigieg talking about the bill, which he calls “dangerous”, on CNN this morning.

