Ron DeSantis just reminded everyone he’s a pile of homophobic garbage, in case anyone forgot

Florida’s pro-Nazi, anti-LGBTQ Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently being ripped to shreds on Twitter after he voiced his support for the archaic “Don’t Say Gay” bill that is gaining momentum in the Florida Legislature.
The bill, which was introduced by state Republicans last month is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting of Senate Education Committee, would make it illegal for teachers to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools.
“Schools need to be teaching kids to read, to write,” DeSantis told reporters this week. “They need to teach them science, history. We need more civics and understanding of the U.S. Constitution, what makes our country unique, all those basic stuff.”
“The larger issue with all of this is parents must have a seat at the table when it comes to what’s going on in their schools,” he added, stopping just short of saying whether he supports to homophobic bill.
We hate to be so cynical, but it seems incredibly likely DeSantis will sign it into law the second it lands on his desk. The guy holds a 0 rating from the Human Rights Campaign for his record on LGBTQ issues. He opposes same-sex marriage and nondiscrimination protections for queer people, and he supports “religious freedom” laws and barring trans athletes from competing in sports.
Now, the tweets…
Republicans are making bills literally named “Don’t Say Gay”, so that LGBTQ+ issues cannot be discussed in schools, making children less accepting & more hateful.
Can we pass a bill called “Don’t See GOP”, because I never want to see these stupid motherfuckers again.
— Kyla In The Burgh 🔥🏴☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) February 9, 2022
This “don’t say gay” bill in Florida is appalling. Punishing teachers for acknowledging gay people exist is archaic.
If you want to ban an actual offensive word from Florida schools, may I suggest “DeSantis”
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 9, 2022
Instead of sitting idly by while Nazis in America make laws to persecute People of Color, LGBTIQA+ Americans, and *everyone else* who they HATE…
Let’s make some laws to persecute some f****** Nazis!
Cuz if you STILL don’t get it – it’s LITERALLY Us or Them!
# Don’t Say Gay
— Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) February 9, 2022
The dick of the day trophy goes to sociopath Ron DeSantis for pushing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill—designed to make sure children in primary school get discriminated against for being exactly who they are.
Ron is the proud sewer of earth.#DickOfTheDay 🏆
— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) February 9, 2022
The first time I said “I’m gay” out loud was to my 8th grade teacher. I was utterly terrified of anyone finding out, but I felt safe & protected. FL’s Don’t Say Gay bill would strip that safety from thousands of children. This bill will leave blood on their hands. RT & follow!
— Janelle Perez for State Senate (@janellesofia) February 8, 2022
Republicans live in a world where kids having to wear masks to school is an unforgivable infringement on freedom, but having their sexual orientation marginalized through a “Don’t Say Gay” bill is totally fine.
— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) February 9, 2022
Don’t Say Gay?
FUCK YOU!
— Mayo (@Mayoisstillspi1) February 9, 2022
Why does Ron DeSantis hate gay people and like Nazis?
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) February 9, 2022
Florida’s attempt to legislate “Don’t Say Gay” should be every bit as successful as Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was.
— W. M. (@Minuteman04) February 9, 2022
Ron DeSantis and his “Don’t Say Gay” bill is intended to make Florida kids as hateful as their parents, who clearly don’t know what is best for them because they are bigoted Republicans.
— Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) February 9, 2022
Here’s a video of Pete Buttigieg talking about the bill, which he calls “dangerous”, on CNN this morning.
SamB
Despite what “Kyla In The Burg” thinks, it’s not “literally” called the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. It’s called the “Parental Rights in Education” Bill.
Old Flint
Or, Rights for Bigoted Homophobic Parents in Education and Everyone Else Be Damned Bill. Fixed it.
SamB
Old Flint: Have you read the bill? It’s mostly about parents being involved in the education of their kids at a primary school level. That means these kids are aged 5 to 11. And it really only restricts talking about sexual orientation and gender identity to an age-appropriate level. So what’s the big deal? Do you want to teach 5 year old about gay [email protected]?
ZzBomb
No one is teaching kids about gay sex, but this completely discriminates against the kids of the LGTBQ+ families. When you can only mention a “mommy and daddy” as the only viable family setup, that discriminatory. Not hard to understand, Sam.
James Hart
DeSantis is “pro-Nazi”?
He should sue Queerty for libel and defamation of character. Perhaps he will.
[email protected]
Nor being in favor of teaching children about sexual orientation does not make you a homophobe or a heterophobe for that matter. Children in primary school should be studying reading, writing, math, and history. Our kids are falling so far behind other developed countries in those subjects thanks to public education being more about social justice than educating children to prepare to compete in college and the workplace. Let parents teach their children about sex. Why do so many people trust public education to teach about anything when high school students are reading at elementary school levels. That’s child abuse. The public school system has failed the children because politicians are beholden to the union instead of the students. Hope I didn’t offend anyoe here….lmfao
cosmostephen
Nonsense. You’re teaching children about the beautiful spectrum of the human race. Not gay sex. The US is falling behind other countries in terms of education because of restricting and religious based curriculums and outdated, moralistic views.
ZzBomb
The reason our education system is failing its students are b/c of politicians like DeSantis, the religious right, and the right-wing’s incessant unsubstantiated fear that kids are being indoctrinated. Let the teachers teach, it’s their job. Bills like this hinder educational progress b/c it detracts and distracts from the educational process.
Ste211
Schools are failing students because politicians have decided that teachers must teach to test scores instead of teaching the individual and their needs. Also, why is it that every time acknowledging a sexual orientation other than heterosexual it’s ALWAYS only about sex?
Kangol2
The anti-gay/anti-LGBTQ, homophobic GOP, at it again! Indefensible but of course, its gay, bi and trans lackeys will probably find some way to defend it and Mini-Me Don the Con Nazi-defending Ron the Con DeSantis!
ZzBomb
For the political party which is supposedly against “cancel culture” they sure do try to “cancel” a lot.