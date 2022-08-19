Ron DeSantis and Kari Lake get their much-needed drag makeovers

Some headline-grabbing, anti-LGBTQ GOP figures have received a drag makeover courtesy of The Daily Show.

In recent months, some on the far-right have gone to war on the issue of drag queens, especially when it comes to children. But do any of them actually know what drag’s all about and why family-friendly drag shows are nothing to fear?

The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kerri Colby collaborated on a short segment this week in which they critiqued some of the leading anti-drag Republicans and highlighted how a drag makeover might improve them.

“Conservatives have been acting like drag is some brand new thing that liberals dreamed up to turn your kids into glitter demons!” says Sloan. “Maybe these conservatives wouldn’t be so scared of drag if they could just to know how it could help them.”

Related: Kari Lake praises Ron DeSantis for his well-endowed leadership

DeSantis drag

First up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who famously signed the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law in the spring. He also filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant for letting children into a drag brunch event.

“This man looks like he’s doing Tucker Carlson cosplay,” observes Colby, before Sloan points out DiSantis’ “Jim Crow’s feet”. They decide DeSantis drag requires a blunt wig, some glossy red lip enhancement, and something done about his “Cro-magnon” eyebrows.

Watch below.

The video also looks at Michigan lawmaker Beau LeFave, who Sloan and Colby feel already has a “natural drag queen name.” Then they turn their attention to the Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake.

“She’s also the villain from every cheerleader movie,” notes Colby.

Related: Florida ups the ante on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ just one week into the new school year

Sloan recalls Lake saying “They kicked God out of schools and welcomed drag queens”, but that Lake herself used to be a fan of drag, and reportedly regularly attended shows before turning full MAGA.

“Getting her from resting-Kellyanne-Conway-face to 50 and fabulous, we’re going to have to add some extensions,” says Colby. “Because right now [Lake] is just ripping off 90s Halle Berry.”