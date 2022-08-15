Ron DeSantis’ latest proposal proves he wants only the worst for Florida students

It seems that yelling at children to unmask and forcing trans students to be outed to their parents aren’t enough for this mess of a governor.

Three years after signing a bill allowed public school teachers to be armed, DeSantis is putting forth a new push to militarize the classroom.

He now wants to instate any and all underqualified veterans as full-time teachers:

.@GovDeSantis on recruiting veterans to the teaching field: “Our veterans have a wealth of knowledge and experience they can bring to bear in the classroom. […] For too long, the requirements to be a teacher have been too rigid.” https://t.co/qgM3g485JT pic.twitter.com/iuXi4ZCZu3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 14, 2022

The governor proposed that any veteran with half a bachelor’s degree worth of credits and a single subject area test should be able to teach–certification be damned!

It’s clear that he’s decided that for Florida, this answer to the teachers’ shortage is not better conditions and salary for educators, but less qualified educators in the classroom.

Related: Florida students are getting screwed over “Don’t Say Gay” law — now they’re fighting back

According to DeSantis, the problem with educators in his state (you know, the state with the third lowest literacy rate in the country) is that “the requirements to be a teacher have been too rigid.”

He also cites that veterans have “a wealth of knowledge and experience they can bring to bear in the classroom.” While there are undoubtedly areas of knowledge specific to service members, the idea that military training prepares one to teach general studies is a wild one.

All of this is especially remarkable coming from a loudly outspoken member of the party that just last month attempted to block the PACT Act, a veteran healthcare bill, before caving to intense public backlash.

This governor is no stranger to getting his ideas (and general character) torn up on social media for short-sightedness, hypocrisy, and general lack of awareness.

This latest proposal is no different:

in STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997) the use of combat veterans as school teachers is how the movie signals its society has become irredeemably broken and cartoonishly fascist https://t.co/6QUnxpBnbJ — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) August 15, 2022

The requirements to be a Governor have clearly not been rigid enough. — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) August 14, 2022

When DeSantis says teacher requirements are too rigid, what he’s actually saying is it needs to be easier to install unqualified teachers who can indoctrinate children using conservative ideology and revisionist history. https://t.co/mUXsD3XhI9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 14, 2022

I am a retired teacher and a veteran. I was professional at both. Everybody went to school, so everybody thinks they can teach. They can’t. Teaching takes specific training and expertise, most importantly, content knowledge. I taught History with a degree in History. — Carl Bingman (@CarlBingman) August 14, 2022

I’m imagining Lee Ermy from “Full Metal Jacket” teaching a bunch of 2nd graders. Look, military people are usually great folks. I’m a veteran too. But that doesn’t make vets remotely qualified to be teachers. Totally different skill sets This is just wallpapering over shortages https://t.co/2f4owBw3Kc — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) August 14, 2022

There’s already a teacher’s shortage, I’m not sure, “Hey! Anyone can do it!” is the answer when they’re already undervalued. — 3 Calls A Day (@3callsaday) August 14, 2022

I guess if you don’t give a shit about kids getting shot up in schools, it’s not too much of a stretch to not care if teachers have standards. https://t.co/fyA1OYb0g1 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 15, 2022

My son is a 23 year old veteran. Marine. Sorry, but the Marines taught him nothing that would be of value in a classroom. We are a family of appropriately trained public school teachers and our Marine does not measure up to be a teacher. — Joe&Kamala🛹 (@Resurrected33) August 14, 2022

I guess if you don’t give a shit about kids getting shot up in schools, it’s not too much of a stretch to not care if teachers have standards. https://t.co/fyA1OYb0g1 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 15, 2022

Drag Race icon Trixie Mattel might have the most politically informed and analytical take of all:

are you people on crack — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) August 15, 2022

Related: Watch Ron DeSantis’ brain malfunction as he rails against “woke math”