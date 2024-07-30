Kamala Harris and Ron DeSantis (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying something of a honeymoon period. After President Biden announced he was quitting the race for re-election, Democratic colleagues united behind Harris. She’s also overseen a huge hike in donations toward the November election.

The Vice President’s sudden swing in popularity has taken many Republicans by surprise. They’ve been left to attack her for standing alongside Joe Biden over the last four years, suggesting she’s a far-left extremist, or simply insinuating that she “cackles” too much.

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on Harris.

DeSantis, who spectacularly failed in his bid to become the Republican nominee earlier this year, commented on the latest cover of The New Yorker magazine.

It features a collage design depicting a jubilant Harris and her Democratic supporters. The caption says, “Welcome to Kamalot”, adding, “In a matter of days, the Democratic Party discovered the future was actually in the White House all along.”

“Fetch”

DeSantis was unimpressed by the hyperbole, saying, “Is it possible to completely manufacture a cultural phenomenon by taking a vapid, leftist San Francisco Democrat and turning her into something that she’s not through nonstop gaslighting?

“Corporate media is certainly trying to make ‘fetch’ happen…”

“Fetch”, of course, is a reference to the movie Mean Girls. Released in 2004, one character over-uses the word “fetch” as a synonym of “cool”, to the irritation of one of the other characters.

DeSantis quoting Mean Girls was not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card.

Ron DeSantis coming in hot this morning with a “Mean Girls” reference. pic.twitter.com/fCbET0hzgz — Neanne Derthal (@neanne_derthal) July 29, 2024

DeSantis whipping out the big words…. that he's apparently learning from movies made 20 years ago… pic.twitter.com/wz8Io9YmSt — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) July 29, 2024

Oh, I see the person who has the personality of a rock has finally come out and uttered something insignificant. #KamalaHarris2024 💙💙💙 — Robert Hardy Jr (@robhardyjr) July 29, 2024

Online, many were quick to remind DeSantis of his own, doomed run for the White House.

Apparently the "manufactured cultural phenomenon" was what right-wing twitter did to you before you folded on the national stage like a cheap lawn chair — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) July 29, 2024

Says the worst governor in the country. — Mike Brady 2.0 (@Not_Mike_Brady) July 29, 2024

Florida is in a state of crisis; home owners' insurance is unattainable, the state floods and is wrecked by storms and he's wasting time, posting on "X" about a magazine cover? Florida deserves better. — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) July 29, 2024

Doesn’t DeSantis eat pudding with his fingers? Talk about weird – he’s the epitome of GOP weirdness. — ⚖️🪴🇺🇦🌈🇮🇱 (@rogertansey) July 29, 2024

Harris’s fundraising bonanza and volunteer army

DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race in late January, before the New Hampshire primary. He then said he supported Donald Trump, who went on to clinch the nomination.

The start of Harris’s campaign last week was marked by a mass Zoom call for Black women supporters. It raised around $1 million in donations. Further Zoom calls followed, including one for LGBTQ+ supporters on Friday evening, which was organized by the Human Rights Campaign.

Yesterday, the Harris campaign benefited from another mass Zoom, this one entitled “White Dudes for Harris”. Organizers say 180,000 people took part and it raised $3.7 million.

Actors Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, were among those to participate.

The Harris campaign has raised about $200 million since Biden announced he was quitting. It says 66% of that comes from first-time donors. It has also signed up around 170,000 volunteers. According to Politico, almost 10,000 of those volunteers are in Florida.

I love the smell of DeSantis desperation with my morning coffee



Add close to 8,000 new volunteers for Harris



EXCITEMENT you can only dream of as you peddle your dark , hateful and regressive policies and vision for America pic.twitter.com/IdDNbchiMi — CathyNotToday2😽 (@Cathy2NotToday) July 29, 2024