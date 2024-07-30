Kamala Harris and Ron DeSantis
Kamala Harris and Ron DeSantis (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying something of a honeymoon period. After President Biden announced he was quitting the race for re-election, Democratic colleagues united behind Harris. She’s also overseen a huge hike in donations toward the November election.

The Vice President’s sudden swing in popularity has taken many Republicans by surprise. They’ve been left to attack her for standing alongside Joe Biden over the last four years, suggesting she’s a far-left extremist, or simply insinuating that she “cackles” too much.

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on Harris.

DeSantis, who spectacularly failed in his bid to become the Republican nominee earlier this year, commented on the latest cover of The New Yorker magazine.

It features a collage design depicting a jubilant Harris and her Democratic supporters. The caption says, “Welcome to Kamalot”, adding, “In a matter of days, the Democratic Party discovered the future was actually in the White House all along.”

“Fetch”

DeSantis was unimpressed by the hyperbole, saying, “Is it possible to completely manufacture a cultural phenomenon by taking a vapid, leftist San Francisco Democrat and turning her into something that she’s not through nonstop gaslighting?

“Corporate media is certainly trying to make ‘fetch’ happen…”

“Fetch”, of course, is a reference to the movie Mean Girls. Released in 2004, one character over-uses the word “fetch” as a synonym of “cool”, to the irritation of one of the other characters.

DeSantis quoting Mean Girls was not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card.

Online, many were quick to remind DeSantis of his own, doomed run for the White House.

Harris’s fundraising bonanza and volunteer army

DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race in late January, before the New Hampshire primary. He then said he supported Donald Trump, who went on to clinch the nomination.

The start of Harris’s campaign last week was marked by a mass Zoom call for Black women supporters. It raised around $1 million in donations. Further Zoom calls followed, including one for LGBTQ+ supporters on Friday evening, which was organized by the Human Rights Campaign.

Yesterday, the Harris campaign benefited from another mass Zoom, this one entitled “White Dudes for Harris”. Organizers say 180,000 people took part and it raised $3.7 million.

Actors Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, were among those to participate.

The Harris campaign has raised about $200 million since Biden announced he was quitting. It says 66% of that comes from first-time donors. It has also signed up around 170,000 volunteers. According to Politico, almost 10,000 of those volunteers are in Florida.

