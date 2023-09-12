Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign hits new level of disarray & now everyone’s turning on each other

Could it get any worse for Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis?

Each week, the answer is a resounding “Yes! Oh, yes!”

With his poll numbers crashing, the DeSantis campaign is in utter disarray, reports Vanity Fair. The journalist Gabriel Sherman, a consummate D.C. insider, spoke to numerous sources who say there’s dysfunctional levels of tension between DeSantis and his super PAC, Don’t Back Down, which is essentially running his doomed campaign.

“The mistrust between the DeSantis campaign and its super PAC has reached dysfunctional levels,” writes Sherman.

There have been multiple embarrassing leaks from the group, including audio from the super PAC’s head, Jeff Roe, begging supporters for $50 million.

Prior to the first Republican debate, a campaign memo leaked from Don’t Back Down, which included broadsides against other candidates and a reminder for the gay-hating governor to “show emotion” and talk about his family.

“DeSantis is a distressed stock,” said one GOP operative.

The circular firing squad that is the DeSantis campaign continues with the candidate himself throwing everyone under the bus and the political operative grifters he surrounded himself with throwing him under the bus in return. Time to drop out. https://t.co/wXsdKAgrT6 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) September 9, 2023

Has he tried exploiting the pudding/meatball angle? — Fletch💢✍🏻📢 (@Fletcher_Munsen) September 9, 2023

Part of me (albeit a very small part) hopes he gets the GOP nomination. So Biden can beat him like a drum. DeSantis needs a real spanking to let him know that we don’t want Florida chaos exported to the rest of the country. — Succession 2024 (@BlowDriver) September 10, 2023

For those who know DeSantis well, his struggles aren’t surprising.

Last year, Sherman published an article quoting multiple ex-DeSantis staffers who spoke derisively about his lack of social skills. The flailing candidate has been accused of many social faux pas, from ignoring a fellow lawmaker at the airport to eating pudding with his fingers (the DeSantis campaign vehemently denies the latter accusation).

On the campaign trial, DeSantis has chided a young child for eating an icee and suffered multiple public meltdowns.

His debate performance was also super, super bad.

damn, Bret, that was cold pic.twitter.com/i1UmXvWiSn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

“What is that? An icee? That’s probably a lot of sugar, huh?”



Ron DeSantis to a child in Iowa.



Perfection. No notes. Beyond parody. https://t.co/qWlOBKY7rA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 27, 2023

An altercation ensues as a woman shouts, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers!” during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) Iowa bus tour on the presidential campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/c4GgybfFCq — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2023

Originally, politicos thought DeSantis’ wife, Casey, would be the saving grace of his campaign. But they were wrong. “America’s Karen” is alienating voters, too, with her weird eyebrows, homophobic ads, and poor performances during Fox News softball interviews.

With that in mind, Sherman cites sources who say Roe is upset that DeSantis has relied so heavily on his wife for strategic advice. An operative recalled an infamous ad that Casey shared last fall, that displayed black-and-white photos of “Meatball Ron” as a narrator affirmed: “God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a protector.’”

“We can revise that now. God chose Ron to get his ass kicked by Trump,” said the operative.

Roe denies ripping Casey DeSantis, and in his defense, the super PAC’s chairman points to the leaked debate memo that implores Ron to mention his wife.

When you’re citing leaked material as your defense, you’ve already lost!

Speaking of losing, new polls show DeSantis is down to 14% in Iowa, running 35 points behind Donald Trump, who’s dealing with four criminal indictments and barely campaigned in the Hawkeye State.

DeSantis’ numbers are so bad, even his biggest donors are abandoning his futile presidential bid.

At the end of the Vanity Fair piece, Roe proclaims DeSantis is “doing great,” and points to his work in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. DeSantis was home for a few days, just in time to see a giant oak tree fall on the governor’s mansion.

Talk about symbolism?