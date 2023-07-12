Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign is sinking so fast that a major ally is now about to jump ship

Ron DeSantis (Photo: Shutterstock)

The news keep getting worse for Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ sinking presidential campaign. With lagging poll numbers nationally and in his home state, the gay-hating governor might be on the precipice of losing the Republican party’s biggest kingmakers: the Murdoch family.

Rupert Murdoch and his family own Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, among other right-leaning outlets.

The New York Times published a story Wednesday that examines Fox News’ increasingly tough coverage of DeSantis, who used to be a network favorite. In two recent Fox interviews, he was grilled about his declining support, and the growing gap between him and Donald Trump.

Maria Bartiromo, an ardent Trump backer, asked DeSantis “what’s going on” with his campaign. After forcing out a laugh, the flailing candidate blamed his woes on the media.

“Maria, these are narratives,” he said. “The media does not want me to be the nominee.”

In another interview, Will Cain, who voted against Trump in the 2016 election and remains skeptical of the disgraced ex-president, pressed DeSantis on why he was so far behind in polls.

“There are those that say there’s something about you that’s not connecting, for whatever reason, not connecting with the voter,” said Cain.

Looking shellshocked, DeSantis pushed back with some word salad about his fundraising numbers.

Wow Fox News (the DeSantis News Network) might be turning on desantis!



Will Cain asked Rod why he isn’t connecting well with the voters. Rod avoids the questions & then brings up the amount of money he raised from globalist donors.



He also sounded like he wanted to cry. Rod… pic.twitter.com/wx92YYWION — Alex Bruesewitz ?? (@alexbruesewitz) July 7, 2023

While DeSantis has been well behind Trump in GOP primary polls for months, a new poll among registered Republican voters in Florida found him 20 points behind the Menace of Mar-a-Lago.

That indicates DeSantis’ support among Sunshine State Republicans is cratering, considering he won reelection by nearly 20 points last November.

With those numbers in mind, it’s apparent that anti-Trump Republicans may need to find a new horse. The NYT reports that Rupert Murdoch is privately telling people he wants Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to enter the race. Though Youngkin remains coy about his presidential ambitions, he’s acting like a Republican with national ambitions. His administration recently removed from LGBTQ+ resources from a state website, continuing his broadsides against the gay community.

You know what they say: if a Republican presidential candidate loses the Murdochs, he’s lost the primary.

“They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away,” a Murdoch source told Rolling Stone. (For what it’s worth, the NYT piece also covers Trump’s fractured relationship with Fox News, though MAGA heads don’t seem to care.)

He absolutely sucks. — Joey (@Joey_Columbo) July 12, 2023

Well I thought that would’ve taken longer — Adam Gaertner 🇺🇸 (@veryvirology) July 12, 2023

Wow, who knew picking someone less likeable than Ted Cruz would backfire? — lspear (@lspear412) July 12, 2023

Zero charisma, awkward personality, has chosen to go further to the right than Trump on some issues, really hard to pivot after that. The whole “woke” thing has fizzled, less important. Trump people that he might appeal to are cultists and want the real thing. — Amy Yang (@amysyang1) July 12, 2023

Meatball Rob got on the campaign trail to show voters how much of an awkward weirdo he actually is. — Dave N. (@Autolykos_84) July 12, 2023

The sole reason is that after Murdoch spent millions on this loser, DeSantis’ polling has collapsed. DeSantis is the biggest bust in U.S. political history — Jejune_the_Conqueror (@jejune_jmccc) July 12, 2023

The pudding story was the beginning of the end for Ron. — DowntroddenInDC (@DowntroddenInDC) July 12, 2023

In desperate attempts to resuscitate his campaign, Meatball Ron and his wife, “America’s Karen,” keep attacking LGBTQ+ people. They’ve both released virulently homophobic ads over the last couple of weeks, even earning criticism from George Santos.

Weirdly, the DeSantis campaign is trying to paint Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, pointing to his previous ambivalence about these issues, such as when he said Caitlyn Jenner could “use any bathroom she wanted” at Trump Tower.

This stuff strikes me as trying to be too clever by half. Trump has always been ideologically flexible and his supporters don’t mind (and most GOP are fine with gay marriage now). https://t.co/NJpmZWzbd5 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 10, 2023

But obviously, those sad efforts aren’t working. GOP diehards are bailing on DeSantis, and the Murdochs are seemingly leading the way.

“According to two of the sources, [Rupert] Murdoch has privately winced at DeSantis’ nonstop cultural-grievance strategy, arguing that it is being executed sloppily,” writes Rolling Stone.

DeSantis may say he’s playing the long game, but it’s increasingly apparent his hate mongering ways are just leading him further into the abyss.

To quote his top rival: “sad!”

Reupping this piece on the Murdoch's not liking the sour musk of failure and despair rolling off DeSantis. https://t.co/1CxeDkmK85 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 12, 2023

DeeeSantis has the personality of a cardboard box. Anyone that likes him probably enjoys eating unseasoned fried chicken as well. — Tubesock Shakur 〽️ (@Bluecipher_) July 12, 2023

“He had huge sums of money, name recognition, powerful backers and the sense that he was the only Republican capable of replacing Trump. Yet he has singularly failed to perform. One of his detractors memorably called this ‘electile dysfunction’.”



LMAOhttps://t.co/r2xVUaygxT — Alex Bruesewitz ?? (@alexbruesewitz) July 12, 2023