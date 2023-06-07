Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis commits an epic campaign blunder & shows he’s not a real human being

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his new ‘Top Gov’ advert (Photo: Twitter)

As it turns out, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis doesn’t only hate LGBTQ+ people. Apparently, he doesn’t care for World War II veterans, either.

At a recent meet-and-greet in Iowa, the flailing Florida governor was alerted there was a WW II veteran in attendance. Instead of approaching the wartime hero, DeSantis gave a simple nod, and went back to take a photo with somebody else.

“DeSantis gave a nod in the veteran’s direction, flashed a thumbs-up, thanked him for his service and turned back to someone else waiting for a photo with him,” reports MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.

But that wasn’t the end of DeSantis’ pained interaction with one of the men responsible for defeating fascism. Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, yelled to DeSantis that the veteran would also like his signature.

So DeSantis scribbled his name on a piece of paper; and once again, moved on to the next voter.

When asked again whether he knew there was a WW II veteran in attendance, DeSantis demurred. “I know, I signed something for him!” he yelled.

It's worth reading the whole anecdote:



"Governor, I think there's a World War II veteran back there!" an aide told DeSantis as the crowd swarmed.



DeSantis gave a nod in the veteran's direction, flashed a thumbs-up, thanked him for his service and turned back to someone else… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2023

Doesn’t get the hint? — Christine King (@ckwest542) June 5, 2023

He has zero personality. — chisoltd (@chisoltd) June 6, 2023

President Biden would have taken the time to talk to the veteran even if the security detail was trying to move along. — Linda Jones (@linnylu63) June 5, 2023

Now, nobody expects DeSantis, a champion of odious legislation against gay people, to be familiar with the 10 best LGBTQ+ military films worth watching. But he must be aware of WW II, right? They haven’t banned those books in Florida schools…yet.

Making matters worse, since WW II occurred between 1939-45, it’s fair to assume the aforementioned veteran is well into his 90s. Taking extra time to meet with a veteran is a layup for any politician–but especially a presidential hopeful.

Then again, this is Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis we’re talking about. He struggles to interact with humans at all levels.

Just last week, he threw a hissy fit when a reporter asked him why he didn’t take questions following a town hall event in New Hampshire. “People are coming up to me, talking to me,” he wailed. “What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.”

After declining to take audience questions after his first New Hampshire campaign event today, Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter for asking him about it while he was chatting with members of the crowd individually.



Here’s the video, via @NBCNews —> pic.twitter.com/Z2WtLy0JNj — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 1, 2023

DeSantis’ horrific social skills are threatening to derail his campaign before it even really gets started. He snaps all the time in public, such as when he yelled at college students for wearing masks.

It’s even off-putting when DeSantis is trying to be funny, or laugh!

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

There's a moment in the DeSantis demon-laugh video where you can clearly see him trying to convince his face to have human emotions, it's like a micro-expression where his eyes haven't caught up with his mouth yet, and it's the most unsettling thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/uXhKM2tKUe — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) May 31, 2023

There are a slew of stories about DeSantis’ crimes against basic social etiquette. He’s been accused of eating pudding with his hands, failing to learn the name of his staffers and even refusing to sign a sympathy letter.

Now, we can add snubbing a WW II veteran to the long list.

With these social faux paus, it’s not surprising that DeSantis’ support is crumbling. A new poll shows he has a net approval rating of -19, with 55% of respondents expressing their disapproval, compared with 36% who hold a favorable view of the toxic governor.

Back in early December, DeSantis’ overall approval and disapproval rating was tied at 47%. He’s fallen on hard times.

To curry favor with Republican voters, DeSantis signed a rash of anti-LGBTQ+ laws during Florida’s last legislative session. He expanded the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law to bar discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from all grade levels, and outlawed gender-affirming care for minors. He’s also made it a criminal offense if adults don’t use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex they were assigned at birth.

In addition, the state’s new anti-drag law has had a chilling effect on Pride celebrations throughout Florida. Tampa Bay canceled a Pride event, and even Wilton Manors, one of the gayest cities in the country, put the kibosh on drag queens performing during its annual parade.

LGBTQ+ people can celebrate one recent victory against DeSantis, however. This week, a federal judge partially blocked enforcement of Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care. In his ruling, the judge wrote bluntly: “gender identity is real.”

Gender identity is definitely more real than DeSantis’ presidential chances. He keeps getting blasted with one bad headline after another, and rightfully so. Not engaging with a WW2 vet is his latest low.

That says everything about DeSantis, doesn’t it? — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) June 5, 2023

They’re still working on DeSantis’ human programming. — Frank Langben (@FrankLangben) June 5, 2023

Was the WW II vet too woke for him or something 🧐 — Chuck Todd’s shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) June 5, 2023

To be fair, it’s a tough situation for DeSantis. You can’t been seen shaking hands with a World War 2 veteran if most of your voters would’ve fought for the other side https://t.co/FK0SuNvsVG — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 6, 2023

Oof.



He’s… really not good at this. https://t.co/LMi0hqZSbP — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) June 5, 2023

I think this qualifies as “a weird guy with some interpersonal skill issues.” https://t.co/agxHrqLxrH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 5, 2023

There are only about 160,000 Americans remaining who served in World War 2 (about 0.05% of the population).



If you have a chance to shake hands with someone who served in WW2, everything else has to stop. You shake that person's hand. https://t.co/PQ5qqnmEnI — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) June 7, 2023