Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis commits an epic campaign blunder & shows he’s not a real human being

As it turns out, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis doesn’t only hate LGBTQ+ people. Apparently, he doesn’t care for World War II veterans, either.
At a recent meet-and-greet in Iowa, the flailing Florida governor was alerted there was a WW II veteran in attendance. Instead of approaching the wartime hero, DeSantis gave a simple nod, and went back to take a photo with somebody else.
“DeSantis gave a nod in the veteran’s direction, flashed a thumbs-up, thanked him for his service and turned back to someone else waiting for a photo with him,” reports MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.
But that wasn’t the end of DeSantis’ pained interaction with one of the men responsible for defeating fascism. Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, yelled to DeSantis that the veteran would also like his signature.
So DeSantis scribbled his name on a piece of paper; and once again, moved on to the next voter.
When asked again whether he knew there was a WW II veteran in attendance, DeSantis demurred. “I know, I signed something for him!” he yelled.
Now, nobody expects DeSantis, a champion of odious legislation against gay people, to be familiar with the 10 best LGBTQ+ military films worth watching. But he must be aware of WW II, right? They haven’t banned those books in Florida schools…yet.
Making matters worse, since WW II occurred between 1939-45, it’s fair to assume the aforementioned veteran is well into his 90s. Taking extra time to meet with a veteran is a layup for any politician–but especially a presidential hopeful.
Then again, this is Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis we’re talking about. He struggles to interact with humans at all levels.
Just last week, he threw a hissy fit when a reporter asked him why he didn’t take questions following a town hall event in New Hampshire. “People are coming up to me, talking to me,” he wailed. “What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.”
DeSantis’ horrific social skills are threatening to derail his campaign before it even really gets started. He snaps all the time in public, such as when he yelled at college students for wearing masks.
It’s even off-putting when DeSantis is trying to be funny, or laugh!
There are a slew of stories about DeSantis’ crimes against basic social etiquette. He’s been accused of eating pudding with his hands, failing to learn the name of his staffers and even refusing to sign a sympathy letter.
Now, we can add snubbing a WW II veteran to the long list.
With these social faux paus, it’s not surprising that DeSantis’ support is crumbling. A new poll shows he has a net approval rating of -19, with 55% of respondents expressing their disapproval, compared with 36% who hold a favorable view of the toxic governor.
Back in early December, DeSantis’ overall approval and disapproval rating was tied at 47%. He’s fallen on hard times.
To curry favor with Republican voters, DeSantis signed a rash of anti-LGBTQ+ laws during Florida’s last legislative session. He expanded the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law to bar discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from all grade levels, and outlawed gender-affirming care for minors. He’s also made it a criminal offense if adults don’t use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex they were assigned at birth.
In addition, the state’s new anti-drag law has had a chilling effect on Pride celebrations throughout Florida. Tampa Bay canceled a Pride event, and even Wilton Manors, one of the gayest cities in the country, put the kibosh on drag queens performing during its annual parade.
LGBTQ+ people can celebrate one recent victory against DeSantis, however. This week, a federal judge partially blocked enforcement of Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care. In his ruling, the judge wrote bluntly: “gender identity is real.”
Gender identity is definitely more real than DeSantis’ presidential chances. He keeps getting blasted with one bad headline after another, and rightfully so. Not engaging with a WW2 vet is his latest low.
