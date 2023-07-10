Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets railed by Bradley Whitford: “Top Gov is a bit of a bottom”

in quotes
Latest on Queerty
iceberg!
Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign is sinking so fast that a major ally is now about to jump ship
going for the gold
The 2023 Emmy nominations are here: All of the snubs, surprises, and LGBTQ+ nominees
polarizing
21 comments
25 Comments
Paulie P
Thank you, Bradley.
abfab
Exactly.
cuteguy
Yes Thank you Bradley
1898
not sure if using ‘bottom’ as a derogatory term is really helpful…
abfab
A bitter bottom.
lather
Agreed, though it’s funny because of “Top Gov” and the fact he would find it insulting. Why would a bottom be bitter? Not getting enough I guess. The pleasure of being a bottom is beyond any top experience.
jcool
bossy bottom
abfab
Bottom feeder.
ScottOnEarth
It is an absolute insult to DeSantis. Sometimes being PC is just annoying.
Kangol2
Bottom of the barrel = DeFascist and his frau, America’s Karen, Everglades Evita!
Mack
@Kangol2, here is a name for the Governor’s wife: “Klanned Karenhood”
abfab
Bottom of the East River, which isn’t actually a river, but still, he’ll be in good company. Bye.
Hamish108
That’s brilliant, using bottom shaming to snipe at DeSantis.
Calling him out for being a coward and afraid of so many things was great, but then suggesting the reason he’s like that is because he’s a bottom is just throwing half the gay community under the bus for a cheap joke. That’s being an a**hole.
abfab
Another bitter bottom.
Matthewnow
DeSanctimonious can Ride it Raw. He and his wife Evita should buy a double headed dildo and ride it out of town.
abfab
He can feel it in his bones. His website is a trip……
”Announcement
I am running for President of the United States because I want to lead Our Great American Comeback.
Our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones.”
Kangol2
One thing that’s going in the wrong direction is the water temperatures off the coast of Florida! In the Gulf all along Florida’s coast the water temperatures are registering 92F – 96F! A hot tub is usually at 100F – 102F, so the water is essentially a vast hot tub off Florida’s western coastline!
This is bad for the coral reefs, all marine life (except for algae), and most certainly human beings! Do you think DeFascist has said anything about this or is doing anything about this, as he traipses all over the US in his insane dream to be US dictator, er, president? Is the GQP in Florida speaking out or trying to do anything about this?
abfab
The chemical soup that is the Gulf Of Mexico. The big oil rig explosion/spill a few years ago that went on for MONTHS………don’t eat the shrimp. With those water temp readings I guess you won’t need to boil the seafood now. I think that’s how the rednecks down there do shrimp. Ew.
I have a fantasy vision dream of this Catholic Couple getting attacked and ripped to shreds by several Floridian alligators.
SELA Rising
At first I read it as if he was saying that desantis is a bottom, but then i read it in context and thought about it.
He is not bottom shaming. I don’t think that is what he meant.
He means he is not a top gov, he is a bottom [gov].
Given the rest of what he is saying, I don’t think he is using bottom in that way.
Unclutch your pearls.
abfab
Did you see Rhonda Santis in her pearls a few months back?
Mister P
If they really care about “ the children” they would definitely do something about climate change.
abfab
What fuc king bull shit. He’s such a phony. You know he’s pissed as shit.
But Ron DeSantis later shrugged off the criticism, noting that he and his wife wear it (being called Karen)as a “badge of honor.”
“She’s a great advocate for families, a great advocate for children,” he said. “And I’m thankful that she’s my wife. And I’m really honored that she’s willing to go out there and press the case.”
Openminded
Love this guys rant even if it did border on bottom shaming, but I don’t think that was his intent. I do wish he would have kept his facts unarguably accurate by further clarifying that guns are the number one VIOLENCE related cause of death for kids. Disease is actually killing more children, but like the bottom comment, we know what his point was and he was on point.
abfab
Wow, you get a gold star! Do really need to explain this shit? WE KNOW WHAT THIS WAS ABOUT!!!!
SDR94103
poor ronduh. she a messy donkey lover. clean that mess up hagatha.