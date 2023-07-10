Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets railed by Bradley Whitford: “Top Gov is a bit of a bottom”

Ron DeSantis is a f*cking coward. He’s afraid of history. He’s afraid of people loving each other. He’s afraid of people who are different from him. He’s afraid of Donald Trump — that’s right, ‘Top Gov’ is a bit of a bottom.



He’s afraid of liberty. He’s afraid of the pursuit of happiness. He’s afraid of people voting. He’s afraid of science. He’s afraid of the gun lobby. Apparently, he’s even afraid of Mickey Mouse.



Attacking LGBTQ communities is obscene. Treating our delicate planet with contempt was obscene. … Disenfranchising voters is obscene. Banning books is obscene. Pretending that the biggest threats to children are drag shows, when the number one cause of death for children is guns, is obscene.



Bradley Whitford slamming Governor Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ draconian policies during a keynote speech at a fundraiser for Florida Democrats, according to FloridaPhoenix.com.