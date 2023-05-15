Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ presidential bid keeps going from bad to worse… to even worse

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is a wounded political animal. He’s seen his poll numbers crater before even announcing his presidential campaign, and he’s the subject of relentless attacks from Donald Trump and his MAGA surrogates.
The Florida governor seemingly wanted to bill himself as “MAGA without the drama.” Instead, he’s become a cautionary tale.
It was another rough week for DeSantis, who spent the weekend testing out his awkward brand of retail politics in Iowa, which will hold the first caucus for Republicans in the 2024 cycle. The New York Times published an extensive story about his recent woes, including quotes from some disillusioned donors and former supporters.
“I was in the DeSantis camp,” said businessman Andrew Sabin, who donated $50,000 to the anti-gay politician last year. “But he started opening his mouth, and a lot of big donors said his views aren’t tolerable.”
DeSantis has taken a far-right turn ever since winning reelection in November, leaning hard into the culture wars. Most recently, he signed a bill legalizing anti-LGBTQ+ medical discrimination, which allows healthcare providers to deny care on the basis of “a conscience-based objection.”
In February, the Florida board of medicine outlawed gender-affirming care for trans minors, and a bill recently passed the Florida House that would make it a felony to provide transgender-affirming care to minors. Earlier this year, DeSantis expanded Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, to cover all grade levels.
But DeSantis’ pandering to the most extreme wings of the GOP hasn’t paid off. The NYT article cites his flip-flopping on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (DeSantis called the war a “territorial dispute” before backing off) and support of Florida’s six-week abortion ban as especially damaging.
There’s also his futile war with Disney, his state’s largest private employer and tourism attraction.
The NYT says three billionaires who are prominent Republican donors–Steve Wynn, Ike Perlmutter and Thomas Peterffy–recently dined with long-shot candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (Peterffy has already said he’s pausing his financial support of DeSantis).
Then there’s the Trump factor. The pugilistic former president, who’s bludgeoned DeSantis for weeks, is only expanding his assault. In a recent interview, Trump said DeSantis lacks personality, and has little “political skill” (DeSantis’ personality has previously been compared to a “piece of paper“).
“I think the media has said he’s doing a terrible job and he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Trump told The Messenger.
DeSantis is bad at the podium. And, apparently, he’s just as off-putting in private.
The NYT article includes an anecdote about freshman Florida representative Corey Mills, who called DeSantis to thank him for his support, and never received a call back.
Last month, Trump rolled out endorsements from 10 Florida House Republicans.
“Donors who contributed to Mr. DeSantis’s previous campaigns tell stories of meetings in which the candidate looked as though he would rather be anywhere else,” the NYT reports. “He fiddled with his phone, showed no interest in his hosts and escaped as quickly as possible.”
Unfortunately for DeSantis, there’s no escape from public humiliation.
Scroll down for more reaction about his flailing campaign, including a hilarious parody video from the great Randy Rainbow…
Oh wow the facial expression training is not going well— 👀 IT Fella 🇺🇸 (@ITfella463) May 13, 2023
human muppet— wyntergoodfox at meow social 🌨Wynter Goodfox❄️ (@WynterGoodfox) May 13, 2023
If you want to look presidential, don’t surround yourself with men who are a foot taller than you are.— David Kuhne (@D_Khunne) May 13, 2023
33 Comments
Mister P
The United States of America deserves better than DeSantis or any republican.
ShaverC
I don’t think DeSantis is ready yet but the US desperately needs someone other than Biden and his corrupt brood.
dbmcvey
He’s anti-gay and a fascist. He’ll never be ready.
Funny you call Biden corrupt when you consider pretty much the entire Republican party is enraptured to the most corrupt person ever to hold the Presidency.
ShaverC
Almost every politician is corruptible. Hold all of them accountable, even it’s one on your side. Did you know that there is a Republican lead investigation going on right now that could possibly prove Biden was making deals with the Chinese and Romanians? Maybe Ukrainians too. They’re finding LLC’s and money trails linked to Hunter (obviously), Joe’s brother, his daughter etc etc? That doesn’t interest you?
ZzBomb
@ShaverC
“Did you know that there is a Republican lead investigation going on right now that could possibly prove Biden was making deals with the Chinese and Romanians? Maybe Ukrainians too.”
Yeah, and those investigations have gone no where despite all the GQP’s bluster. AND turns out the supposed IRS “whistleblower” Comer was relying on suddenly disappeared likely b/c there never was one and they have not found a single criminal act in any of the bank records released from last week. LOL
Do you ever get tired of being gullible? Oh and I dare you to list a singular thing Biden has done during his presidency which was corrupt. Oh, and a viable fact, not internet chat room conspiracy.
I’ll wait.
ShaverC
ZzBomb, The investigation is still ongoing by the The House Oversight and Accountability Committee , so to say it’s gone nowhere is premature.
What I’m surprised about is that you don’t even question the validity of it, so who’s gullible. You can go online and see the LLCs and money trail. I’m shocked you’re not even mildly curious and you have this unwavering belief in Biden. I don’t trust any politician, and that’s why I do read up on these from various sources.
dbmcvey
Even Comer admits that they have no evidence of crimes. They have been screaming about “Hunter Biden’s laptop etc… for years and no real evidence of crime or the Biden Administration involvement has ever panned out.
Saying that the Biden family is corrupt while supporting someone who is trying to take away the rights of LGBT people is arrogant. Coming on this LGBTQ+ website and trying to hype someone like DeSantis is appalling.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, What rights did DeSantis take from you?
abfab
Wow, DB, he just threw you a Hardball. Good luck!
dbmcvey
None because I don’t live in Florida, but I care about people who aren’t me and I care about things that don’t personally effect me (yet). I realize that’s hard for sociopaths to understand.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, What rights did he take away from the gays of Florida?
dbmcvey
For one, the right to medical treatment without government interference. The right to make a living if you’re a drag queen. The right to perform in public if you’re a drag queen. And for parents of all orientations the right to choose what your family can participate in. That’s just off the top of my head, give me some time and I’ll find more.
Stop shilling for anti-gay politicians. You’re not fooling anyone.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, Drag queens are allowed in Florida, because of it’s raunchiness and sexual innuendo it’s considered adult entertainment.
A drag queen can perform in Florida as long as it’s for an adult audience.
As far as parental rights, if parents want their kids to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race at home, they are allowed.
dbmcvey
Shaver, you’re still pushing for this anti-gay candidate. You’re not a serious person.
Fahd
Don’t count DeSantis out quite yet, and besides a contentious Republican primary is good for
Biden. The more they fight among themselves, the better off we’ll be.
Writing Tr**p’s potential primary opponents off before they start is very helpful to him. Anyway, we all know who’ll win the Florida Republican primary (hint: not DeSantis).
I wonder what effect Mitch McConnell being Chairman of the Republican Convention will have on who winds up the eventual Republican nomine
dbmcvey
I don’t count him, or any of the Republicans out. We know Republicans will cheat to win.
Prax07
DeSantis, like Trump, or any republican currently in office, with possibly two exemptions, are proof that the only good republican is one that’s six feet under.
Matthewnow
Born and raised in Florida. l wouldn’t bang Desantis with his dead mother’s wiener. He’s a political amoeba.
Consider This
Still, I want to see him in a skirt.
Doug
I just read today that Trump is now claiming DeSantis is gay, lol!!
abfab
He’a a whore.
dbmcvey
It’s appalling that conservatives keep coming on to an LBGT+ site shilling for anti-gay politicians.
ShaverC
Why is it “appalling” that a gay person has a different opinion than yours? Should all gay people have one way of thinking?
abfab
What YOU have sir, are not opinions. You spew falsehoods and plant false flags. You are immature and annoying.
And yes, FYI all Gay people SHOULD have the same way of thinking. Smart Gay people, of which you are not. Scram!
dbmcvey
No Shaver, what is appalling is coming here and trying to hype a politician who wants to take away our rights. Gay people embracing someone who is anti-gay is just self ending.
abfab
Let him ramble on. I’m writing a report on people like him and he’s giving me volumes.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, We have two people to pick from during an election (fundamentally) and what I feel is right is to pick the lesser of the two evils presented in front of me. Every politician will disappoint and not deliver on promises. They all lie. As far as teaching sexuality in grade school, I’m against it. Kids just need to learn the basics and be taught how to think for themselves, a skill that is kind of lacking these days. Remember this stuff is only applicable in schools and very parent has the right to raise their kid in any value system they see fit.
dbmcvey
Shaver, yes, I have 1 person of 2 to pick. I’m going to pick the one who’s not an anti-gay fascist.
abfab
”The basics.” You obvioulsy missed those classes.
abfab
”the lesser of two evils” How quaint.
dbmcvey
So is this conservative troll paid by lil’ Ronnie Puddin’ Fingers? The campaign should ask for their money back.
abfab
Q pays her commision to keep the engines well greased here.
cuteguy
The GQPs new poster boy Deathsantis is dangerous but also a buffoon. He should stick to eating his pudding with his fingers like all his white trash kind do