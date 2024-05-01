Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis reaches new level of absurdity with his war on Big Insect™

Tired of losing every recent political battle, Ron ‘Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is now targeting a fabricated enemy: people who are forcing Americans to eat insects.

The flailing Florida governor signed a bill Wednesday banning the sale of cultivated meat in Florida, which is meat developed from animal cells.

There are around 60 startups in the world creating lab-grown meat.Early studies indicate the culinary innovation could reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by between 78% and 96% compared with meat production in Europe.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Greenhouse-gas emissions from animals we eat (mostly cows) comprise for almost 15% of the global total.

Still in its infancy, only two restaurants in the U.S. serve lab-grown meat: A Michelin-starred spot in San Francisco called Bar Crenn, and one of José Andrés’ D.C. restaurants.

In other words, an estimated 99% of Americans have never been exposed to the product. But that hasn’t stopped DeSantis from creating a boogeyman.

Look out! They’re coming to take your beef!

“Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere,” he said at the bill signing. “We’re not doing that in the state of Florida!”

Later his speech, DeSantis called out the The World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland that has advocated for insects as an alternative source of protein.

“I’m sure they’ll say ‘hey, wait a minute, just hear us out before you say yuck,'” said DeSantis. “To that I say Florida has heard enough on that!”

With skyrocketing housing and insurance costs, Florida is facing several real crises. But DeSantis, the self-proclaimed people’s warrior, is fighting a policy suggestion from a Europe-based non-profit.

DESANTIS: "They also want you to believe that consuming insects is an 'overlooked source of protein and a way to battle climate change.'"



"Florida has heard enough on that." pic.twitter.com/kZY83R6Mbo — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 1, 2024

He’s back in his happy place, fighting culture wars against invisible enemies conjured up in the paranoid fever dreams of right-wingers. pic.twitter.com/XxXk8sCdRi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 1, 2024

"Save our beef"?

Has anyone in FL replaced their beef patties with insect patties? https://t.co/tdt1wahZwE — D Villella ?? (@dvillella) May 1, 2024

Aside from the fact that 80% of the world’s population includes insects in their diets, DeSantis is in charge of a state that’s experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change first-hand. Hurricanes are more damaging than ever and greatly impacting his constituents’ lives.

With that in mind, one would think that he’d want to explore creative climate solutions. But nope! He would rather pick a fight with Big Insect™.

DeSantis’ war on alternative meat may carry an ulterior motive as well. Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect Wednesday, and “Meatball Ron” has been running from the bill ever since he signed it.

He championed a six-week abortion ban in early 2023 as a way to further establish his conservative bona fides. But he signed the legislation late at night, tucked away in his Capitol office.

The draconian ban is so unpopular, some Democrats believe the increasingly red state could be in play this November. There will be a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would allow abortions up until 24 weeks.

Ever since Roe was overturned, pro-choice measures have prevailed in every election across the country.

Battered and bruised, DeSantis met with Trump last weekend, solidifying his obsequiousness. Just six weeks ago, America’s most infamous criminal defendant compared DeSantis to ISIS.

Now, “Tiny D” wants to help! Sure, Trump also inferred DeSantis was potentially a pedophile, homosexual and wears high heels. But that’s all in the past.

DeSantis is down to grovel.

Trump on Ron DeSantis: “I hit him hard, I hit him low, just like we did to ISIS…We hit this guy so hard…He’s a shell of the man…We have to hit our enemies hard.”



So much for the whole unity thing. pic.twitter.com/sP8PtGIAtR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 16, 2024

Maybe DeSantis sees the ominous skies ahead, and is calling for a political life raft. He’s backpedaling on his “anti-woke” agenda, including his infamous school book bans. It’s now more difficult for residents in Florida to challenge books on school library shelves.

In addition, the state settled a lawsuit filed by opponents of “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade. A Florida court decided the measure was too broad.

Ron DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ agenda is falling apart. A settlement reached this week between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys dismantled key parts of the GOP culture warrior's "Don't Say Gay" bill. pic.twitter.com/l4Nfi2j97r — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) March 17, 2024

It seems like every single one of DeSantis’ callous ploys to bolster his presidential candidacy is now coming back to hurt him. In a major embarrassment, the migrants he shipped from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 without their knowledge are now on the pathway to citizenship.

A total of 49 individuals wound up making the trip, only to be abandoned upon arrival. But now, some of them are receiving government-issued protection. They’re eligible for “bona fide determinations,” a program meant for migrants to gain so-called U-visas. The documents allow immigrants to apply for work authorization and protect them from deportation because they’re victims of a possible crime.

“It’s what we have known from day one,” said Rachel Self, a Boston-based attorney who represents some of the migrants. “Anyone who has looked at what happened to these individuals, anyone that has seen the evidence in this case cannot ignore the criminality of the actors.”

The leading actor, of course, is DeSantis. If you’re looking for him, he’s the desperate guy behind the podium fear-mongering about bugs.