Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis unravels, Antoni Porowski’s bachelor party, Madonna’s Pepsi miracle

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

HEALTHY AGING: A new study showed taking a statin drug could help middle-aged and older people with HIV reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 35%. [NY Times]

BROTHERLY LOVE: Trailblazing pop star Lil Nas X not only inspired the masses by coming out in 2019, but also helped his brother come to terms with his bisexuality. [EW]

AMERICAN HERO: Remembering openly gay rugby player and public relations executive Mark Bingham, who helped forge a plan to overpower hijackers on Flight 93 to ensure the plane didn’t hit its intended target, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Mark Bingham lived in San Francisco, California, and traveled often to New York City. He owned The Bingham Group, a public relations firm with offices in both cities. A rugby player, Mark helped establish teams open to people of color, women, and gay… pic.twitter.com/ve8pnYgAE3 — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) June 15, 2023

PHOENIX RISING: Director Todd Haynes spills the tea on his upcoming “sexually explicit” gay romance drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. [Variety]

LOVE IS DEAD: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner, former CNN journalist Suzanne Malveaux, have separated after more than ten years together. [People]

CONFIRMED BACHELOR PARTY: Queer Eye hunk Antoni Porowski passed on the standard Las Vegas debauchery and celebrated his upcoming wedding to fiancé Kevin Harrington with a bachelor weekend in the mountains with co-star Tan France, supermodel Gigi Hadid and other pals.

DON’T SAY CHAOS: The infighting within Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign is even worse than you imagined. [Vanity Fair]

SOLO GAYCATION: If you’ve ever thought of hitting up Mykonos, Puerto Vallarta, or other travel hotspots on your own, here is some sound advice from a mental health professional. [Psychology Today]

LIKE A VINDICATION: In honor of Pepsi’s 125th anniversary, the beverage giant has re-issued the infamous Madonna ad they pulled in 1989 after the Queen of Pop’s “Like a Prayer” video caused the religious right to implode over the religious imagery.