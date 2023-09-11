Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis unravels, Antoni Porowski’s bachelor party, Madonna’s Pepsi miracle

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
HEALTHY AGING: A new study showed taking a statin drug could help middle-aged and older people with HIV reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 35%. [NY Times]
BROTHERLY LOVE: Trailblazing pop star Lil Nas X not only inspired the masses by coming out in 2019, but also helped his brother come to terms with his bisexuality. [EW]
AMERICAN HERO: Remembering openly gay rugby player and public relations executive Mark Bingham, who helped forge a plan to overpower hijackers on Flight 93 to ensure the plane didn’t hit its intended target, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
PHOENIX RISING: Director Todd Haynes spills the tea on his upcoming “sexually explicit” gay romance drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. [Variety]
LOVE IS DEAD: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner, former CNN journalist Suzanne Malveaux, have separated after more than ten years together. [People]
CONFIRMED BACHELOR PARTY: Queer Eye hunk Antoni Porowski passed on the standard Las Vegas debauchery and celebrated his upcoming wedding to fiancé Kevin Harrington with a bachelor weekend in the mountains with co-star Tan France, supermodel Gigi Hadid and other pals.
DON’T SAY CHAOS: The infighting within Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ campaign is even worse than you imagined. [Vanity Fair]
SOLO GAYCATION: If you’ve ever thought of hitting up Mykonos, Puerto Vallarta, or other travel hotspots on your own, here is some sound advice from a mental health professional. [Psychology Today]
LIKE A VINDICATION: In honor of Pepsi’s 125th anniversary, the beverage giant has re-issued the infamous Madonna ad they pulled in 1989 after the Queen of Pop’s “Like a Prayer” video caused the religious right to implode over the religious imagery.
6 Comments
Gabby
Madonna look sos cute in the Pepsi commercial.
bachy
I’d never seen the banned Pepsi ad until just now. What with all the blowback at the time I thought there’d be burning crosses and animal sacrifice featured in it. But it was just The Big M kicking back with a Pepsi and watching some people dance and sing and drink Pepsi on TV.
Can our girl ever catch a break?
ScottOnEarth
@bachy – it wasn’t the actual Pepsi commercial that people were upset with – it was the ‘Like A Prayer’ video. Once mainstream idiots threatened a boycott, the cowards at Pepsi caved, canceling their sponsorship of the Blond Ambition Tour and the entire commercial campaign.
Richpontone
While we all know that Governor DeAnus is Homophobic, Racist, Male Supremacist and Christian Nationalistic, we ignore one thing.
He also wants to Invade Mexico “to destroy” the Drug Cartels.
Of course, he will stay home to keep company with the “Lather Up Boys at Muscles Beach”.
bachy
Whatever became of Lil Nas? Feels like I haven’t seen an article about him for an entire month.
ScottOnEarth
Pepsi re-releasing Madonna’s super-cute commercial just shows how stupid they were to cave in to conservative morons all those years ago. The “Like A Prayer’ video was not only harmless but an amazing piece of work.