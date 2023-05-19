Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis was just dealt a $1 billion blow in his war against Disney and OOF

Ron DeSantis’ war against Disney is no longer just negatively impacting his flailing presidential campaign. It’s now costing his state… literally billions.

On Thursday, Disney announced it’s pulling the plug on a $1 billion development near Orlando, which would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary.

The planned 1.8 million square foot complex was supposed to house the company’s Imagineering department, which works with Disney’s movie studios to develop theme park attractions.

The employees would’ve been relocated from California to the Sunshine State. In a company email, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, cited “changing business conditions” as a reason for canceling the project.

“I remain optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business,” he said, according to the New York Times.

Disney Corp getting ready to cancel a $17 billion expansion in Florida. This is Ron DeSantis at his finest. Somebody should have told him—his mother, maybe?—that you don’t shit where you eat. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 18, 2023

the part of this that I still don’t know whether DeSantis actually understands is that Disney probably has like a 50-step manual for this situation where this is like step #5. https://t.co/BgbyAub9Xk — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) May 18, 2023

BREAKING: New York Times drops bombshell, reveals that Disney just retaliated against Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis by CANCELING a massive $1 billion expansion in Orlando over DeSantis’ war against Disney and LGBTQ* youth.



But it gets even worse for DeSantis…



The… pic.twitter.com/ctpl4n7Mxa — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) May 18, 2023

For the last year, DeSantis has been mired in a dispute against Disney, Florida’s largest private employer and tourism attraction, due to the company’s opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity through all grade levels (DeSantis expanded the legislation earlier this year).

In retaliation, the gay-hating governor stripped Disney of its self-governing power, signing a bill that gives the state government control over the special tax district that encompasses Disney World.

But it’s hard to outsmart Mickey Mouse. Disney’s old board, in one of its final actions, passed a new agreement that severely curtailed the oversight board’s authority.

Upset over getting played, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature nullified the agreement, leading to a costly legal entanglement.

Disney is now suing DeSantis in federal court, accusing his administration of engaging in a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” And Disney’s now-DeSantis-controlled tax district is, in turn, suing the company in state court.

Unsurprisingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger isn’t thrilled with DeSantis’ hostility. “Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?,” he said on an earnings call last week.

Disney certainly has a lot of money earmarked for more development around its Orlando theme park. D’Amaro told employees Thursday that it was still prepared to spend $17 billion at Disney World over the next decade and bring 13,000 jobs to the area.

There are harsh economic realities facing Disney, as the company seeks to cut $5.5 billion in costs. But there were also strong economic incentives for Disney to go forward with the Orlando project. A Florida tax credit would’ve allowed the company to potentially earn back $570 million for building the complex.

And yet, Iger abandoned the project. DeSantis is so repellent, even multi-hundred million dollar tax breaks can’t overcome his stench.

Despite the barrage of negative headlines and sinking poll numbers, DeSantis is reportedly going ahead with his presidential bid. He’s expected to announce his candidacy next week, the NYT reports.

Although his entrance into the race couldn’t be coming at a worse time.

Earlier this week, he suffered through his most humiliating night yet, when his two endorsed candidates each lost big races. That is, until Disney pulled the plug on $1 billion and 2,000 new $120,000-per-year jobs.

Scroll down for more reaction to DeSantis’ well-deserved comeuppance…

