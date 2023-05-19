Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis was just dealt a $1 billion blow in his war against Disney and OOF

Ron DeSantis’ war against Disney is no longer just negatively impacting his flailing presidential campaign. It’s now costing his state… literally billions.
On Thursday, Disney announced it’s pulling the plug on a $1 billion development near Orlando, which would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary.
The planned 1.8 million square foot complex was supposed to house the company’s Imagineering department, which works with Disney’s movie studios to develop theme park attractions.
The employees would’ve been relocated from California to the Sunshine State. In a company email, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, cited “changing business conditions” as a reason for canceling the project.
“I remain optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business,” he said, according to the New York Times.
For the last year, DeSantis has been mired in a dispute against Disney, Florida’s largest private employer and tourism attraction, due to the company’s opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity through all grade levels (DeSantis expanded the legislation earlier this year).
In retaliation, the gay-hating governor stripped Disney of its self-governing power, signing a bill that gives the state government control over the special tax district that encompasses Disney World.
But it’s hard to outsmart Mickey Mouse. Disney’s old board, in one of its final actions, passed a new agreement that severely curtailed the oversight board’s authority.
Upset over getting played, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature nullified the agreement, leading to a costly legal entanglement.
Disney is now suing DeSantis in federal court, accusing his administration of engaging in a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.” And Disney’s now-DeSantis-controlled tax district is, in turn, suing the company in state court.
Unsurprisingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger isn’t thrilled with DeSantis’ hostility. “Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?,” he said on an earnings call last week.
Disney certainly has a lot of money earmarked for more development around its Orlando theme park. D’Amaro told employees Thursday that it was still prepared to spend $17 billion at Disney World over the next decade and bring 13,000 jobs to the area.
There are harsh economic realities facing Disney, as the company seeks to cut $5.5 billion in costs. But there were also strong economic incentives for Disney to go forward with the Orlando project. A Florida tax credit would’ve allowed the company to potentially earn back $570 million for building the complex.
And yet, Iger abandoned the project. DeSantis is so repellent, even multi-hundred million dollar tax breaks can’t overcome his stench.
Despite the barrage of negative headlines and sinking poll numbers, DeSantis is reportedly going ahead with his presidential bid. He’s expected to announce his candidacy next week, the NYT reports.
Although his entrance into the race couldn’t be coming at a worse time.
Earlier this week, he suffered through his most humiliating night yet, when his two endorsed candidates each lost big races. That is, until Disney pulled the plug on $1 billion and 2,000 new $120,000-per-year jobs.
Scroll down for more reaction to DeSantis’ well-deserved comeuppance…
DeSantis is such a good politician that he single handedly made Florida lose $1B 🙏🏻 he’s really doing gods work. I think Florida should lose even more money, don’t you? 🥴— Fizz-sama (@FizzAgain) May 18, 2023
DeSantis taking an L big time— Jesse Chapman (@imjessechapman) May 19, 2023
Looks like DeSatans trashing the “woke” campaign just backfired. Trash the woke and go for broke will be the newest slogan for Floriduh governor— Jennifer Bell #Knowledg’sLimitdImaginationsEndless (@jennie0501) May 18, 2023
DeSantis plays 1D chess, The Mouse plays 4D.— Jinath Hyder🇨🇦 (@JinathHyder) May 18, 2023
Mister P
Florida and the world need Disney more than they need Pudding Dick.
Kangol2
But wait, I though Repugs were supposed to be “pro-business” and “good for the economy”?
abfab
And pro family values. Boobert getting divorced will add to the economy. Her lawyers. But what I want to know, who gets the guns. I could care less about her rug rats……..Why is Q so late here! I want ALL THE DIRT ON THIS WITCH.
abfab
Another republican who is completely out to lunch. Listen to this shit:
This filing and the upcoming announcement also come after Scott’s “Faith in America” tour, where he traveled the country — particularly early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire — sharing his vision for America, leaning heavily into cultural war issues including education.
At a Faith and Freedom event in Iowa, Scott compelled a crowd of conservative Christian voters in the style of an Southern preacher — a job he said his mother wanted him to have.
“If you believe we need a little more A-B-Cs and a little less C-R-T, let me hear you scream!” Scott said. “Hallelujah.”
Diplomat
Micky just shoved Florida up DeSantis’s ass.
abfab
And then there’s the wife. (more on POLITICO, I just picked the bitchy parts).
“He’s a leader who makes political decisions with the assistance of his wife, who was elected by nobody, who’s blindly ambitious,” said a former DeSantis administration staffer. “And she sees ghosts in every corner.”
“She’s more paranoid than he is,” said a second staffer.
“He’s a vindictive mot her fu cker. She’s twice that,” said a higher-up on one of his campaigns. “She’s the scorekeeper.