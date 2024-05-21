For Joel Kim Booster and Ronen Rubinstein the category is: sleeveless black button buff bicep eleganza.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles LGBT Center held its annual gala, which honored the achievements of queer leaders and advocates in the community and helped raise $1.6 million to continue the life-saving work the organization’s programs provide.

The night’s honorees were Cynthia Erivo, visual artist Mickalene Thomas, and pop trio MUNA, while attendees included Drag Race legends Symone and Valentina, Ronen Rubinstein, Zaya Wade, Laith Ashley, Lisa Rinna, and Jewel, among others.

Serving as master of ceremonies was the one and only Joel Kim Booster, whose comedic talents shined bright even as he found himself in the midst of a red carpet sartorial face-off with a similarly-clad Ronen Rubinstein.

With his ripped shoulders and arms commanding the camera’s attention, Booster stunned in a sleeveless back top adorned with a string of cascading buttons on either side, black leather pants featuring an asymmetrical button placket, and a pair of sleek black lug shoes.

The gay 36-year-old Fire Island writer and star’s futuristic fit was out of this world!

Not to be outdone was Rubinstein.

The 9-1-1 Lone Star hunk, who was attending the gala for the first time, sauntered up to the event displaying his tatted up biceps and forearms in a black sleeveless vest and on-trend wide-leg slacks by Kwane Adusei. He accessorized with a chic pair of black YSL boots and jewelry by Raven Fine.

The 30-year-old bi hottie slayed the house down boots!

So did one sleeveless black ensemble come out on top over the other?

Listen, when you are showing up and showing out for a great cause, there are no losers. We choose both!

Check out both of these style kings explaining why the LA LGBT Center’s work is so important and then peep a few more of their sizzling looks below:

