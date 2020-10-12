Roommates are having sex more than ever due to covie

Does the lockdown have you feeling a little…frisky? You’re not alone.

Public safety precautions have put a damper on singles’ dating lives, and according to a new poll, more than a few folks have been settling for in-bubble relations with their roommates.

Match’s annual ‘Singles in America’ survey found that one in four unattached Americans have had sex with a roommate during the pandemic, and that number is even higher among young people. Of millennial and Gen Z respondents, one in three admitted to getting it on with their roommate.

In general, singles are hooking up much less than this time last year — 71 percent said they haven’t had any sex whatsoever during the pandemic. But can you blame roommates for turning towards one another for a little intimacy?

A recent Reddit thread provided some anecdotal evidence of the trend. In March, one user wrote: “‘It’s the most sex I’ve ever had in my life and the perfect quarantine activity.”

The Redditer said she lives in a house of six roommates, and one drunken night led to everyone getting…much…closer.

In May, a Now Magazine reader queried Dan Savage on whether it was ok to get Biblical with a roommate.

Related: WATCH: Roommates in lockdown recreate night out at their favorite gay club

“‘If there was ever a time when you could approach a non-related adult with whom you live to see if they might wanna f*** around, now’s the time,” he wrote.

The Match study also suggested other changes in dating behavior due to the pandemic.

For instance, 16 percent or respondents said they’ve self-pleasured more since March — no big surprise there.

Another 16 percent have kept their romantic interactions limited to just one person. Five percent had two, three percent had three, and another insatiable five percent had four or more.

On the less sexual front, 63 percent of participants say they’re spending more time getting to know potential mates, with 58 percent saying they’re actively moving more towards “intentional dating.”

“Prior to 2020, no one expected that singles would consider a date’s willingness to wear a mask,” Dr. Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist and chief scientific advisor to Match, said in a press release.

“Recent cataclysmic events have led singles to want more from dating: a desire for a relationship over casual dating; more meaningful conversations, and more honesty and transparency during a date.

“Today’s singles want to know who you are, where you’re headed financially, and what you expect from a possible partnership.”