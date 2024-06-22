There’s only two weekends left of Pride Month. You know, before the calendar turns to July and we all have to go back to being straight and boring. (Kidding!)

We’ve been trying to make the most out of the gayest month of the year, and the past week of LGBTQ+ news is proof. Not only did Jonathan Groff FINALLY win a Tony Award, but he shouted out his middle school drama teacher.

Then, Cats got a fabulous ballroom-inspired makeover, Cyndi Lauper spilled on her reported rivalry with Madonna, Alan Cumming discussed his “gayest film,” and Chappell Roan went to Pieces!!

Of course, we’re still buzzing from Queerty’s iconic Pride50 event in New York City this past week. And our social media feeds have been filled with suggestive swimwear, the typical amount of Troye Sivan, and fresh bops to keep the gay spirit alive.

Buckle up babes, because these are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Fowl Plays Swim Trunks

Image Credit: Chubbies

I never knew I needed a pair of rooster shorts in my life until I saw a pair on a recent trip to the Virgin Islands. (Humble brag.) It was almost like a scene from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in that changing room as I tried on the last pair –– they fit perfectly and I didn’t give anyone else a chance to check them out.

And while a true fashionisto never reveals his secrets, I was delighted to find a similar look on sale for $40 at Chubbies. Available in 4″, 5.5″ and 7″ inseams with a built-in drawstring, zippered back pocket, and elastic waistband, you will never need another pair of trunks. Until they make ones with eggplants on them or something.

2. Target’s campy Featherly Friends

Image Credit: Target

Target has been trying to win back the gays after the PR disaster surrounding their Pride collection. And while I thought their “It’s Giving Charcuterie” board might be the great redeemer –– as per my column a few weeks ago –– it turns out gays have their eyes on something more feathery.

Meet the retailer’s seasonal (and extremely campy) Featherly Friends. There’s an adorable $5 bird tchotchke for every occasion, including Bubba from Sun Squad, Beach Poolside Pride Featherly Friend, and the hard-to-find, Pride Month-branded Movie Star Featherly Friend. Because gays love cinema, I guess?! Bonus: if you can’t afford your own pool, you can snag them a rainbow cabana for $8.

3. Troye Sivan learning about geography

OPEN THE SCHOOLS! In a new TikTok, Troye Sivan revealed that he’s been referring to his European trek as the “Europe and UK tour,” even though the United Kingdom is very much still a part of the continent. Either our fave twink pop-prince has been having too much fun on tour or the popper fumes are starting to get to him.

Regardless, this is why RuPaul always says, “Reading is fundamental.”

4. North Face Class V Brimmer Bucket Hat

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

I snagged my first bucket hat –– complete with adjustable drawstring –– as a joke while braving the 100-plus degree temperatures in Arizona. But it didn’t take long for the irony to wane and I found myself ditching my signature baseball cap for the wide-brimmed shade and comfort. Am I getting old?!

No matter, it presented a classic case of “don’t knock it till you try it,” which is why I’ve got to recommend the North Face Class V Brimmer Bucket Hat, available in grey, dark green, and black for $45 at Urban Outfitters. (Because if Urban Outfitters is selling it, it’s got to be trendy, right?!)

5. Tristan Simmonds celebrates 10 years of being a meme

10 years anniversary of the meme pic.twitter.com/84UIMFRqMg — Tristan Simmonds (@Lsimmonds49) June 21, 2024

The eternally online will remember this iconic Vine from –– believe it or not –– 10 years ago. An awkward looking teen sits in the car and says, “I’m in me mum’s car. Vroom, vroom,” to which their mom replies: “Get out me car!”

Now, the original creator Tristan Simmonds (who re-introduced himself as a trans man in 2021) is celebrating the milestone anniversary with a remake fully comfortable in his own skin. It’s a heartwarming reminder for anyone like me –– whose encyclopedic knowledge of decades-old viral videos knows no bounds –– that our internet celebs are growing up with us and doing OK.

6. Matt Bomer‘s car seat

If that were my car, he could stay there. Whatever I had to do for the day would have to wait until Matt decided to move. I would just like to enjoy the view.#MattBomer

pic.twitter.com/C4QvPBUHJv — Wendy (@sugarNspiceATN) June 18, 2024

I’m not sure if this clip of Matt Bomer resting his tush against a vehicle is an ad for Giorgio Armani’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 line, the durability of cars, or the Fellow Travelers star’s rear in general. Either way, I’m sold.

7. Beer Darts

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

This one is for anyone who’s always wanted to try playing darts, but feels like doing so in public may risk causing blunt force trauma to an unsuspecting patron. (Anyone else… or just me?)

This beer darts contraption ($45 on Uncommon Goods) allows you to bring the drinking game on-the-go. According to the website, “Players take turns throwing a dart at each other’s drink of choice. Win instantly by getting it in the can’s mouth, or pierce the can and make your opponent drink until it stops leaking. Whoever finishes their booze first, loses.” Now isn’t that a sharp idea! Pun intended.

8. Pride Month (Mariah Carey’s Version)

Image Credit: Amazon

I’m not about to start a debate over Mariah Carey’s best album. But I feel safe in saying that without a doubt, Rainbow is certifiably her gayest record. At least based off cover, title, and vibe alone.

It seems like Mimi shares the sentiment, as she used this year’s Pride Month to unveil a special 25th anniversary edition of the LP ($58.98 on Amazon) featuring rainbow discs, alongside a Rainbow T-Shirt ($45) and Pride Fan ($20).

9. Cosmo, Queen of Melrose

i hope cosmo is having an excellent pride month pic.twitter.com/p4PrqoOmU1 — matt (@mattxiv) June 11, 2024

Cosmo Lobino, a.k.a. “The Queen of Melrose” skyrocketed to viral fame after sharing a video lambasting the parking situation at Madonna’s Celebration Tour back in March. (“I need an oxygen tank and a cigarette at the same time,” they said with an instantly endearing rasp.)

As it turns out, the designer and star stylist has quite a story to tell. They opened up about their rough childhood and battles with addiction in a 37-minute interview with Soft White Underbelly. It’s well worth the watch, though one short clip about their dysfunctional “cross-addicted family still cooking pasta on Sundays'” has especially been making the rounds.

Used a meme for oversharing, depicting brutal honesty, and by those with similarly troubled pasts, I’d like to think the style icon would appreciate their growing coven of fans. Especially since the 37-second clip highlights their captivating storytelling abilities. And so as Matt Bernstein wrote on Twitter X, “I hope Cosmo is having an excellent Pride Month.”

10. Tove Lo & SG Lewis giving the gays everything they want

Tove Lo and SG Lewis have described their sexy and sweaty new EP Heat, which dropped last Friday, as a “thank you to [their fans] in the [LGBTQ+] community.” And let me be the first to say, “The pleasure is ours!”

Each of the EP’s four tracks seem like it was chemically manufactured in a lab with the sole intent of driving listeners straight to the dance floor. And while its first two videos for the eponymous track and “Let me go OH OH” (above) have been unabashed celebrations of queer nightlife, you can expect these bops to hang around long after June 30.

