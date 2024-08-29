The media might be over Donald Trump‘s ear injury, but Rosie O’Donnell isn’t.

Back in July, the ex-president was shot at during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. His camp says the bullet struck his right ear, prompting him (and many of his MAGA worshippers) to sport thick, white ear bandages at last month’s Republican National Convention.

Since then, discussion around the alleged wound has largely fizzled out, prompting O’Donnell to question the story in a new TikTok captioned, “whats the real deal donOLD?”

Watch.

In the clip, the 62-year-old invited an “investigative journalist” to research the wound, considering the lack of clarity from Trump’s recent comments.

“I actually heard him say from his own lips, ‘I regrew my ear. The doctor said I was really fast at regrowing my ear,'” O’Donnell recounted, adding, “He’s not an octopus; he doesn’t regrow his limbs.”

Furthermore, she called out the bandage’s unusual construction, which she compared to a “MaxiPad on his ear.” LOL.

“If he worked on Grey’s Anatomy and that’s how they treated the wound … they would be fired from the show because of the lack of realism,” she joked.

O’Donnell told her 2.4 million followers that she didn’t doubt Trump had been struck by something. Still, the funny lady called it “hinky.”

“I don’t think it was a bullet that hit him,” she explained. “I think it was maybe a fragment of something … Without a scar to be seen, he had blood all over it. Look at the photos of him right after, with his fist pumping — a normal reaction, right, to almost being assassinated.”

That said, the mother of four hasn’t become a full-blown conspiracy theorist. She just wants “some answers to what went down there.”

“[His] ear’s magically healed; he went on with his life; I say we got to take a look at it,” she concluded.

And even if a “young, hungry journalist” can’t do “a big piece on this,” O’Donnell quipped that she’d settle for “a 20/20 episode at least.”

If anyone is well acquainted with Trump’s BS, it’s Rosie!

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for the former The View co-host. She also shared a story from fellow comedian Kathy Griffin, who recently witnessed a Massachusetts audience chant Kamala Harris‘ name.

“Now that’s exciting,” O’Donnell smiled, adding, ” I know there are more people in support of the light than the darkness. If you can’t see the darkness in Donald Trump, you need to take another look.”