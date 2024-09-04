Nothing brings the people together like Rosie O’Donnell!

Nowadays, the 62-year-old is a full-blown TikTok star and outspoken Democratic advocate, sharing her political opinions and mothering expertise with her 2.4 million followers.

But there’s no denying her expansive comedic legacy, including an acclaimed talk show and roles in films like A League of Their Own and The Flintstones.

And it was the funny lady’s hilarious portrayal of Betty Rubble in the latter that got her on the radar of Lloyd Smith, a Democrat running for the House of Representatives in the ultra-red state of Kentucky.

“This is for Rosie O’Donnell,” he began in a recent TikTok. “Guys, if you can help me get this to her, that would be amazing.”

Watch.

In the clip, Smith shouted out The Flintstones as an “iconic” film he saw “at the drive-in” and owned on VHS tape before introducing himself as a Democratic candidate in “blood red” Kentucky, where he said the legislative bodies are nearly 80% Republican.

Understandably, his campaign is struggling to meet fundraising goals, so he turned to O’Donnell after seeing that they were both fans of Hawk Podcasts.

“You could really help,” he told O’Donnell. “Your words, your suggestions could move proverbial mountains here in Western Kentucky.”

For what it’s worth, Smith also has a very compelling story as a politician. After suffering from a work injury, he became addicted to drugs and experienced homelessness before attending rehab, getting married, becoming a father, and dedicating his life to community service.

“I’m here today trying to fight for my daughter, who will turn two this December, and right now as a woman, is less than in the eyes of the law here in Kentucky,” he explained. “That has to change.”

As it turns out, his message did reach O’Donnell via TikTok. Not only that, she posted a response and offered a sweeping endorsement.

Watch.

“Well, hey, you got it to me and a lot of your friends in Kentucky,” O’Donnell said in a short and sweet video, adding, “Good luck to you running for the House in deeply red Republican country.”

Furthermore, she encouraged her followers to help out in the caption, writing, “Check out this democrat running in kentucky – drop a donation if possible.”

O’Donnell’s clip has received over 45 thousand views and counting, with commenters thanking her for supporting Smith’s cause and using her platform for good.

Recently, she expressed sympathy for Trump amidst what she considers to be a “serious mental crisis” while voicing ardent support for Kamala Harris.

“Anybody that’s sold one of these Kamala shirts, I’ve bought,” she shared in another recent post, modeling a tee with Harris’ name and a coconut tree.

“I’m gonna keep ’em, and I’m gonna give ’em to my grandkids and say, ‘This is when we broke the glass ceiling. This is when we saved democracy.'”