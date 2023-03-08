Rosie O’Donnell addresses rumors she’s returning to ‘The View’ in another amazing TikTok

Another day, another amazing TikTok from Rosie O’Donnell.

The funny lady recently shared an email she received from Dan Dolan, editor-in-chief of the highly-esteemed National Inquirer, about The View, which she co-hosted from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2015.

While it’s unclear exactly what Dolan’s letter says, it appears he’s asking about rumors that Rosie is considering a return to the hit daytime talk show, but only if current co-host Whoopi Goldberg agrees to step aside.

“Hey, Dan Dolan, it’s Rosie O’Donnell,” she says in the TikTok. “I got your letter and, um, not true. Nothing in it is true.”

That settles that!

National Inquirer made headlines in recent years after being exposed for engaging in “catch-and-kill” practices to squash unflattering stories about Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. It was also the only publication to endorse him for president that year.

Per USA Today:

In December 2018 the parent company of publications including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president. Federal prosecutors revealed at the time that they had agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. for secretly assisting Trump’s campaign by paying $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then intentionally suppressed McDougal’s story until after the election.

Rosie and Trump, of course, are archenemies and have been ever since her early days on The View, when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner.

Since then, he’s publicly attacked Rosie several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.

All these years later, however, she’s getting the last laugh.

In 2022, she made appearances in three major TV shows–Russian Doll, A League of Their Own, and American Gigolo–and is preparing to launch a podcast sometime this year. She’s also grown a TikTok following of over 2.2 million (and counting) by posting entertaining videos from her fabulous beach house.

Meanwhile, Trump has found himself a political pariah at the center of numerous lawsuits and at least two federal investigations, including one looking into his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection and another digging into his alleged mishandling of government documents after leaving the White House.

While we’d love to see Rosie back on The View someday (fingers crossed!), in the meantime, we’ll just have to settle for her TikToks which, we’ve already said, are amazing.