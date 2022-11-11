Rosie O’Donnell gets the last laugh on TikTok following Donald Trump’s super crappy week

Rosie O’Donnell has much to celebrate these days.

In addition to her “Rosie Renaissance” earlier this year, which included appearances in Netflix‘s Russian Doll, Amazon’s A League of Their Own, and Showtime’s American Gigolo, she also has a new girlfriend and is about to launch her very own podcast in January.

But none of that compares to witnessing her #1 archenemy, Donald J. Trump, see his political fortunes crumble in a single night in this week’s midterm elections.

In a video posted to her TikTok page yesterday, the 60-year-old funny lady said with a subdued but satisfied gleam in her eye, “Hi, everyone. So, it’s Thursday. We still don’t know anything, but we know something really important. American rejected Donald Trump on Tuesday night, and that is a win for the entire country. Yes, it is.”

She followed that up with a second video posted to TikTok today. Using a hilarious Grinch filter, Rosie cheered that “America has woken up to what an idiot Donald Trump is! And for that we’re all thankful!”

The beef between Rosie and Trump is well-documented and dates back to her days as a co-host on The View when he called her “a real loser,” “fat,” and “a woman out of control” for criticizing then-Miss USA Tara Conner.

Since then, Trump has publicly attacked Rosie several other times, often unprovoked, including during the first Republican primary debate in 2015.

After this week, however, it appears Rosie is finally–finally!–getting the last laugh.

In a matter of days, Trump has seen his political star flame out after more than a dozen of his handpicked candidates in high profile races across the country lost their elections, including Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, which ultimately cost Republicans a U.S. Senate seat.

Conservative media outlets have also started to turn on him, including his favorite newspaper, The New York Post, which Roise posted about on Twitter. Tweeted without comment and pinned to the top of her page, she shared the paper’s cover yesterday, which mocked the ex-president by calling him “Trumpty Dumpty”:

Here’s how folx reacted to the tweet…

In addition to Trump’s political cache officially being flushed down the toilet, it’s widely believed he’ll soon be indicted by the Justice Department for either 1. Stealing classified documents from the White House and stashing them at Mar-a-Lago, or 2. Inciting the January 6 insurrection in his final days in office, or 3. Both.

Something tells us Rosie could be getting the last laugh for a while still.

