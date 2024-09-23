It’s been just days since the premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story — Ryan Murphy‘s provocative retelling of the infamous ’90s murder case — but the Netflix series is already courting a fair share of controversy.
This time, the critiques come from Rosie O’Donnell, who called the show “wildly inaccurate” based on her past experiences with the brothers, which date back to 1996.
“It was disappointing, is all I can say, knowing what I know about the case and about them and what they’ve done for 34 years since they’ve been in jail, and what kind of prisoners they are,” she told her 2.4 million TikTok followers in a September 21 video.
The anthology series, which stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny, has already garnered ire for its homoerotic depiction of the brothers’ relationship.
Both Lyle and Erik were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1996 after killing their parents, José and Kitty, in what they claimed was retaliation for physical and psychological abuse as children.
“I don’t know why we needed to make it if we’re just gonna continue to blame these children for the abuse they suffered and their reaction to it before their brains were fully formed,” O’Donnell explained, adding that she had spoken to both brothers and told them “that maybe they shouldn’t watch the whole thing.”
Furthermore, she directed followers to Erik’s statement in response to the show, which she described as “poignant and perfect.”
As Menendez wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our life so as to do without bad intent.”
While the Netflix series has led to a resurgence in interest around the Menéndez brothers’ case, they’ve had a friend in O’Donnell for a while. In 2023, she began publicly advocating for their release and interviewed Lyle on her podcast Onward.
Still, their connection began in 1996, when O’Donnell said she received a letter from Lyle that said, “I know you know, and I hope we can connect,” and asked for help. (She shared her own experience with sexual abuse by her father in 2019.)
Then, a 2023 Peacock documentary unveiled new evidence from former Menudo member Roy Rosselló alleging that José also abused him. After watching, O’Donnell spoke out and was later connected to Lyle through his wife, Rebecca.
“If you told me that I would be friends with Lyle and Eric Menéndez, I wouldn’t have believed you, but here I am. That’s how it goes,” she admitted in the recent clip.
Later in the TikTok video, branded as one of O’Donnell’s signature “Saturday rambles,” she shared her plans with another friend: a birthday celebration for the fabulous Ricki Lake.
“I promise you, everyone will have their clothes on,” O’Donnell teased. “There will be no baby oil. It is just a bunch of 50 to 60-plus friends, hanging out, and maybe having a drink, watching the sunset.”
O’Donnell further gushed about Lake (who presented her the Icon Award at this year’s Queerties), adding that the 56-year-old is “loving life.”
“[Ricki is] my spirit animal in many ways,” she said. “She always goes to Burning Man and does all these exciting things, like Ibiza. Stuff that I would never do in my life … are you kidding me?”
cuteguy
Plain and simple, if it were the melendez SISTERS they would’ve been found not guilty and hailed as heroes. Complete double standard
MynameisSid
I don’t understand how Gypsy is running around being a celebrity while these 2 are locked up. Their story is heartbreaking. As a man who was sexually abused as a child, I totally get why they did what they did.
Joseph1971
The bottom line is they killed both their parents and they are exactly where they should be.. in prison.
marshal phillips
The real bottom line is why they killed their parents, facts matter.
Chrisk
Even if you believe there was sexual abuse happening from the Dad there was never a good excuse to kill their Mother which they never made clear.
They just decided that she had to go too so there was no witness.
Man About Town
Yo Chrisk: Of course it was made clear; did you watch it or not? Mommie Dearest thought her son Erik might have AIDS so she insisted on inspecting his penis for blisters. She also did things like pull Lyle’s toupee off to humiliate him. Abusive enough for you?
As for Rosie, her words are pathetically laconic. “If we’re just gonna continue to blame these children for the abuse they suffered and their reaction to it” blah blah blah. The creators were NOT passing judgment on the brothers; they were showing what happened and the subsequent opinions of those connected to it, including the jurors who thought they were lying. That certainly does not mean THEY thought they were lying.
It also doesn’t help that Rosie keeps saying “I dunno, I dunno, I dunno.” So why is she even talking about this? Just pathetic.
marshal phillips
The brothers claimed they told their mother what was happening, but that she dismissed them.
By their account, she also wasn’t blameless.
marshal phillips
The brothers were first tried separately, resulting in mistrials. 2nd trial they were tried together, but the judge unfairly excluded the jury from hearing the abuse defense. The result was life without parole.
Chrisk
Never said she was Mother of the year. Embarrassing them in not reason enough for murder though. Lastly this is coming from them as justification. Suspect at the very least.
Ken A.
Its not one incident of embarrassment or abuse. It was repetitious. Constant abuse and denial from mom must’ve hurt twice as much. Sure its easy to say being abused is no excuse for murder as an outsider but if you’re abused enough and see no escape, they saw no way out. If mom thought they were lying who would believe them. Mom probably did believe them but enjoyed her luxurious life so much she turned a blind eye.