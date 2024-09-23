It’s been just days since the premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story — Ryan Murphy‘s provocative retelling of the infamous ’90s murder case — but the Netflix series is already courting a fair share of controversy.

This time, the critiques come from Rosie O’Donnell, who called the show “wildly inaccurate” based on her past experiences with the brothers, which date back to 1996.

“It was disappointing, is all I can say, knowing what I know about the case and about them and what they’ve done for 34 years since they’ve been in jail, and what kind of prisoners they are,” she told her 2.4 million TikTok followers in a September 21 video.

The anthology series, which stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny, has already garnered ire for its homoerotic depiction of the brothers’ relationship.

Both Lyle and Erik were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1996 after killing their parents, José and Kitty, in what they claimed was retaliation for physical and psychological abuse as children.

“I don’t know why we needed to make it if we’re just gonna continue to blame these children for the abuse they suffered and their reaction to it before their brains were fully formed,” O’Donnell explained, adding that she had spoken to both brothers and told them “that maybe they shouldn’t watch the whole thing.”

Furthermore, she directed followers to Erik’s statement in response to the show, which she described as “poignant and perfect.”

As Menendez wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our life so as to do without bad intent.”

Erik Menendez’s wife shares statement from Erik in response to Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ series:



“I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent. […] How demoralizing to know that one man with power can… pic.twitter.com/SgdfMm129S — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2024

While the Netflix series has led to a resurgence in interest around the Menéndez brothers’ case, they’ve had a friend in O’Donnell for a while. In 2023, she began publicly advocating for their release and interviewed Lyle on her podcast Onward.

Still, their connection began in 1996, when O’Donnell said she received a letter from Lyle that said, “I know you know, and I hope we can connect,” and asked for help. (She shared her own experience with sexual abuse by her father in 2019.)

Then, a 2023 Peacock documentary unveiled new evidence from former Menudo member Roy Rosselló alleging that José also abused him. After watching, O’Donnell spoke out and was later connected to Lyle through his wife, Rebecca.

“If you told me that I would be friends with Lyle and Eric Menéndez, I wouldn’t have believed you, but here I am. That’s how it goes,” she admitted in the recent clip.

