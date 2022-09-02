Rosie O’Donnell hilariously claps back at TikTok user who accuses her of being mean to Donald Trump

Rosie O’Donnell had the best response to a TikTok user who accused her of being mean to Donald Trump this week.
It all started last month when Rosie said she “couldn’t be happier” about the FBI’s search of the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s Florida compound on August 8.
A TikTok user by the name of Libby recently saw the video and commented: “Only if you were nice.”
Rosie took it upon herself this week to respond by singing her very own rendition of the old Libby’s canned food jingle, before declaring: “I’m nice to you. I’m just not nice to Donald Trump, because he’s a traitor. That’s why.”
In response, another TikTok user wrote: “Trump is the best president ever! So sad you liberals are so blind and brainwashed. I’m still waiting for you to move to Canada.” To which Rosie wrote back by telling them to “go away.”
And when another person wrote, “You’re entitled to your opinion but that doesn’t mean it’s right,” she replied that “facts say [it’s] right—wake up.”
FBI agents recovered a total of 33 boxes containing more than 100 highly classified documents stashed in the ex-president’s home office when they searched Mar-a-Lago.
The beef between Rosie and Trump is well-documented and goes way back to her days as a co-host on The View.
The 60-year-old funny lady has long considered the ex-president one of her biggest enemies and, just last month, said anyone who still supports him is “willfully blind.”
seven5tx
The citizens of NYC hate Donald Trump. They knew his family was trash. Trash with money but trash. He wanted so badly to be elite but they would not have him because he is crass.
Trump was thrilled when he scored the hot ticket invite to Adnan Kashoggis home for a party. He was so impressed with all of the “gold” and “french” etc that he immediately redid his home like that. It had been the old English mens club look.
I don’t know why the middle easterners go for the gold french thing.
This is how you explain that God awful tacky piss elegant thing he calls home. DJT has always been a loser and a poser
BLAKENOW
amen
bachy
Rosie knew the score long before Failure 45 came into power. I can only imagine the mood at the O’Donnell residence when the 2016 election results came in. Must have been f-ing nuclear.