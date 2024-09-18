Rosie O’Donnell has reacted to the disturbing details following the arrest of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with her own experience at one of his infamous parties.

On Monday, Combs was arrested by federal agents inside the Park Hyatt Hotel in NYC and is currently being held without bail on charges, including sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, according to ABC News.

While the 54-year-old has plead not guilty, the charges are affiliated with “freak offs,” coerced sexual acts in which Combs is accused of orchestrating and forcing multiple women to participate in with male sex workers for days at a time, per the 14-page indictment.

Combs allegedly directed, recorded and masturbated to these these “freak offs,” the prosecutors claim. He’s also accused of using force and narcotics (ketamine, ecstasy, GHB) to keep the women obedient and compliant.

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly forced victims into sometimes dayslong sexual performances called “freak offs” with male commercial sex workers – some of who he transported over state lines – and often electronically recorded them, U.S. attorney Damian Williams said.Controlled… pic.twitter.com/gM4H4XmKOV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2024

As the sordid details came to light surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder, Rosie O’Donnell chimed in with her own run-in with Combs years ago.

Taking to TikTok, she explained how she used to be neighbors with Combs back when she lived on Star Island in Miami. Their close proximity led to Rosie getting invited to one of his extravagant New Year’s Eve parties, however she didn’t adhere to the event’s strict dress code and didn’t get the welcome she was expecting.

“Although I only met him once he did invite me to his New Year’s Eve party which I believe everyone was wearing white, but we didn’t know. We had on sweatpants, me and my family and my kids,” she said. “We didn’t get in. They didn’t let us in. The doormen were looking at us, like… “

Rosie tried to convince them she was really on the list by adding: “No, no he invited me yesterday ..I live right there. My daughter saw him in the street and we talked.”

It didn’t work and Rosie and her family never got to experience one of Combs’ parties for themselves. But they did get a wild peace offering the following morning.

“The next day he called and he felt so bad that he rented out the Regal Cinema for me and my family to see any movie we want the entire day in any theater whenever we wanted, which was so unbelievably over the top and extraordinary,” she noted.

Without mentioning if she took him up on the movie offer, Rosie disclosed she has never spoken to him since that day. But that brief interaction has made the details surrounding his arrest for alleged sex trafficking feel even more surreal.

“I’m just kind of in shock. And I know there is perhaps a naïveté to me in some way. How could a person live knowing that they had done that and then be a public person and continue to do it,” she said. “Didn’t he feel the footsteps of the law behind him at all time or do you just get to be so big like Harvey Weinstein did.”

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Rosie did provide a moment of levity as she responded to reports that 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were among the “freak off” supplies found when Combs’ homes in LA and Miami were raided.

“And then they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil. I’m going to be thinking about that the rest of my life,” she said in shock. “A THOUSAND bottles. Did he misorder on Amazon? He meant to hit 10 and hit 1,000 by mistake? I don’t know. Does anyone ever really need a 1,000 bottles of baby oil?”

She added: “It’s very unnerving and very disturbing.”

1000 bottles of baby oil at Diddy’s house pic.twitter.com/25GJuWoRSS — Ma Ndaba (@Ndaba_Luh) September 18, 2024

Combs’ lawyers have offered a $50 million bail package in exchange for allowing him to await trial at his Miami home with GPS monitoring instead of a federal jail in New York.

A hearing for the request is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. This comes after a judge ordered Combs held without bail on Tuesday.