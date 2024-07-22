Rosie O’Donnell weighed in on the biggest news of the week with a heartfelt and hopeful clip on TikTok.

The 62-year-old, who’s been particularly outspoken about politics on the social media site and against Donald Trump throughout her career, started off with a post captioned, “thank u mr president,” following news that Biden was stepping down in the 2024 election and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m just grateful to Joe Biden and his family and I’m so grateful for the decision that he made,” she said. “He’s been a] selfless and dedicated public servant his whole life, shows you what his character is.”

Most notably, she threw her support being Harris, whose younger age and ability directly refutes past critiques from conservative and undecided voters.

“Now we all get to compare Donald Trump to Kamala Harris,” O’Donnell cracked. “Let’s see who’s the old one now?” LOL.

Watch.

That being said, Biden’s decision seemingly greatly affected O’Donnell, who later took a moment to reflect on her own relationship to aging.

“It’s hard getting old,” she explained. “Just the other day I was thinking I need to take that stuff you take when you can’t remember anything … I couldn’t even remember the medicine that you get to help your memory. Kind of a problem.”

And at her current age, she added that she hopes to also “make it to 81” like Biden and “get to live another 20 years with my children and grandchildren and animals and friends.”

“It’s a privilege to get to be 81 and to have served so much of your life dedicated to helping other people,” she explained, before directly addressing the president: “You’re a classy guy, so I’m glad you did what you did, sir.”

(Now we’re not sure if Joe is one of Rosie’s 2.4 million TikTok followers, but if not, he’s certainly missing out!)

Still, on a slightly more upbeat note, the news seemed to ignite a new sense of hope in O’Donnell.

“I’m so thankful that we live in this country and it’s still this country and we can ensure that it stays this country by voting blue,” she said, adding, “I’m hopeful and I’m grateful and we gotta vote. We gotta all get behind Kamala Harris. I’m happy about that, very happy about that.”

O’Donnell joins other LGBTQ+ celebrities, politicians, and allies like Pete Buttigieg, Mary Trump, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande in formally endorsing Harris.

And so far, it looks like it’s paying off big time!

According to the New York Times, Harris’ campaign raised over $81 million in her first 24 hours as a candidate. O’Donnell shared the news, amongst other pro-Harris pics in another TikTok, simply captioned, “Yes #America – yes we can.”

We’ll be looking forward to more political dispatches from Rosie as Election Day gets closer and closer.

After all, despite being outspoken against the government at times, her love for the country is undeniable!

“I never said I was moving [out of the country],” she told followers in a recent Instagram Live. “You know why, I like the United States, I like knowing where everything is, you know what I mean?”

