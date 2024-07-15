Rosie O’Donnell has responded to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday and, like most everyone, she’s deeply disturbed by what unfolded.

In her latest TikTok, the 62-year old explained she was on a plane to Seattle when she first heard the “horrible” news.

“I’m glad that he survived,” she said, adding, “We have to stop this crazy insanity with the guns. We’re the only country in the free world that does this insanity. We have to come together and say ‘enough’, you know?”

Rosie, who has been an outspoken advocate for gun reform for years, went on to say weapons like the AR-style rifle used by shooter 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to try to assassinate Trump have no place on the streets of America.

“These weapons of war, anyone can buy them, and then walk into a rally or a movie theater or a school or a mall or a church and just kill people. We have to stop this, America.”

Rosie, who has spent the last 15 years being publicly taunted and tormented by Trump, went on to call the whole situation “very upsetting” and said she’s still “nervous” about the upcoming election and the future of the country.

“That did nothing to quell my nerves,” she said. “It did the opposite. And I’m glad it wasn’t worse. That’s all I can say.”

Elsewhere in the TikTok, Rosie said she’s going to “take the week off” so she can “get through” the Republican National Convention but encouraged her followers to heed President Biden’s advice when he called on everyone–from elected officials to the media–to tone their rhetoric down.

“Our politics must never be a literal battlefield, and God forbid, a killing field,” Biden said in an address from the Oval Office on Sunday. “We stand for an America not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace.”

“Turning down the volume a little bit, I think, is a very good metaphor to keep in mind,” Rosie said in her TikTok.

The Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this week, during which the party will formally nominate Trump to be its official nominee for president for the third time.

There will be speeches from Trump, his family members, his personal attorney, his yet-to-be-announced running mate, and other high-ranking Republican officials, as well as people like Tucker Carlson, Kellyanne Conway, Franklin Graham, and a handful of country music singers, rappers, and figures from the professional wrestling world.

