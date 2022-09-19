Rosie O’Donnell reveals what Ellen did to hurt her feelings: “I never really got over it”

We had a little bit of a weird thing. After my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, “Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!” And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, “I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.”
I was in bed with [my ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter], and I said, “Did I just hear that or was that a hallucination, auditory voice in my [head]?’ It hurt my feelings, like a baby, and I never really got over it.— Rosie O’Donnell on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live explaining why she was never a guest on Ellen Degeneres‘ long-running talk show. O’Donnell went on to say she bears no hard feelings now, and wished her “all the good things in her life and that she should be well.”
Related: Rosie O’Donnell hilariously claps back at TikTok user who accuses her of being mean to Donald Trump
3 Comments
bachy
I can just see Rosie giving her famous “Reverse Smize” – mouth smiling while eyes betray a homicidal rage.
humble charlie
was ellen just telling the truth? even though ellen became a sadistic creep, i think it’s a case of the abused becoming the abuser.
johncp56
I heard it from Rosies mouth on brovo, hse said herself it hurt but was childish to let it hurt her and not say anything, it was funny as she looked back at it,
and what is this about Ellen being really bad I,m not a blind follower, but is it the old a man is tough as a work boss, and the rest are being bitchy mean or on the other hand to sinesative,