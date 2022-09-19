Rosie O’Donnell reveals what Ellen did to hurt her feelings: “I never really got over it”

We had a little bit of a weird thing. After my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, “Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!” And Ellen said, and I’m quoting, “I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.”

I was in bed with [my ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter], and I said, “Did I just hear that or was that a hallucination, auditory voice in my [head]?’ It hurt my feelings, like a baby, and I never really got over it.— Rosie O’Donnell on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live explaining why she was never a guest on Ellen Degeneres‘ long-running talk show. O’Donnell went on to say she bears no hard feelings now, and wished her “all the good things in her life and that she should be well.”