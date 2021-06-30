Rosie O’Donnell has more to say about Ellen but we’re not so sure she’s gonna appreciate it

“I have an understanding of the cycle of show business and kind of what happens in people’s careers and when enough is enough. And oftentimes, people don’t know that, you know?

I don’t think it was the ‘be kind’ thing that got her. I think that’s an oversimplification. But it was a lot of things and it was complicated.

I’m glad that she’s, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself to just, I mean, it’s a huge kind of strange thing to be on a show like that and have all that attention on you. And she had it for, like, 19 years. So, you know, it’s a tough thing.”Rosie O’Donnell speaking to SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show about Ellen’s epic fall from grace.