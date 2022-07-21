Rosie O’Donnell shares her son’s hilarious reaction to seeing ‘A League Of Their Own,’ 30 years later

“It’s hard to believe that it was 30 years ago, and I just turned 60. It was funny, my little son never saw the movie.

He’s 22 and he called me up and he said, ‘I was at Jimmy’s house and there was this movie on and you were like a teenager [in it.] And you were talking like you were Sylvester Stallone. It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen!’

I was like, ‘First of all, I was 30! And that money’s [the reason that] you were swimming in that pool, goddamnit! You respect that movie—and your mother sounding like Rocky!'”Rosie O’Donnell reflecting on A League Of Their Own while hosting Outfest’s screening of Amazon’s new television adaptation of the film. Earlier on in the event, O’Donnell shared she always thought her character, Doris Murphy, was gay.