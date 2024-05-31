TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SIVANAISSANCE: Singer Troye Sivan kicked off his Something To Give Each Other tour and delivered, perhaps, the gayest show known to man. [Read more]

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Pro wrestler Anthony Bowens and his BF Michael Pavano celebrated eight years together. ❤️ [Read more]

ARCHNEMESIS: Icon Rosie O’Donnell took to TikTok to share her live reaction to Donald Trump being found guilty of all 34 counts in his hush-money trial.

AWARD-WORTHY: Trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón mades history at Cannes Film Festival with the wild crime musical co-starring the fabulous Selena Gomez. [Read more]

WALMART MELANIA NO MORE: Ron’s wife Casey DeSantis had to find new place to shop after Walmart unveiled a massive 2024 Pride collection. [Read more]

IN BRIEF(S): And speaking of Pride collections, Calvin Klein released its new pride line “This Is Love” featuring celebrity spokes-model Jeremy Pope.

ROCK & A HARD PLACE: Silver screen legend Rock Hudson’s long-secret “gay confession” to his wife resurfaced in a juicy Old Hollywood biography. [Read more]

RUMOR HAS IT: Queen of Pop Madonna traded in her boxer boytoy Josh Popper for boxer Richard Riakporhe instead. 🥊 [Read more]

“A TAIL AND TWO TITTIES”: Drag Race Allstar‘s contestant Gottmik’s latest lewk celebrating trans bodies was too much for some people (read: conservatives) to handle.

NEW COUPLE ALERT?: Everyone thinks Omar Ayuso and his Elite co-star Itzan Escamilla are dating after a new photo of them surfaced. [Read more]

TOP 10 TRACKS: Non-binary singer Forest Claudette chatted with Queerty about Omar Apollo, “Summer of Soul” & their go-to song when they need to cry. [Read more]

SPEAKING OUT: And finally, this disabled man living with HIV went viral with a powerful reminder about stigma: “The first letter in HIV stands for Human.”

Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” turned 40 this week. Released on May 25th, 1984, the haunting electro-pop track became an instant gay anthem of LGBTQ+ liberation as it detailed the experience of many queers who left their repressive towns for life in the big city.

To celebrate the iconic single and video’s 40th anniversary, London Records released a new reworked version by London-based DJ and producer ABSOLUTE (a.k.a. Ant McGinley), known for his past remixes of Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” and Fever Ray’s “Shiver.” The reworked single is set to the original video and is as powerful as ever.

