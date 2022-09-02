Ross Lynch reads thirst tweets, realizes “half of these tweets are from boys”

Ross Lynch is having his ab-bearing, hip-shaking moment in the sun, and we’re all the better for it.
The former Disney star has turned full shirtless band heartthrob, making The Driver Era’s audiences fight to hold it together along every stop of the tour.
Buzzfeed recently sat him down to read a few of the thirsty tweets folks have been sending out about him recently. Some of them are almost too tame, while others can NOT be repeated in mixed company.
Halfway through the video, he has an adorable realization:
“i think half of these tweets are from boys” BYEpic.twitter.com/00OHgtYopT
— ִ (@dilfsverse) September 2, 2022
Knowing the gays, it could be wayyyy more than half.
Related: Singer Ross Lynch gives an eyeful in viral clip and fans are completely parched
The video’s selection is a cute mix of adoration and absolute mess. From what we found, there were plenty more to choose from.
Ranging from mild to wild, here are just a few more tweets that show folks are in thirst overload for Mr. Lynch:
ross lynch the man that you are pic.twitter.com/rkzmxi7MXX
— ross lynch archive (@rossonfile) September 2, 2022
I want Ross Lynch to squeeze my head with his abs like a panini press
— Nico (@arson_nic) August 23, 2022
.@RossLynch if you’re looking for an assistant or personal assistant or maid, i’m available full time. if the pay is minimum wage that’s okay just please hire me please please i can be a good boy just for you i swear give me one chance and i can change your life i will swallow yo pic.twitter.com/wXe1fNcbSU
— jesse has no circles (@GIVENCHYKJI) August 15, 2022
keep those ross lynch in concert pics coming fr pic.twitter.com/GHbdkXFfOx
— ✰ (@saranightlive) August 29, 2022
scream without the the s https://t.co/thAjqUe6Li
— janey on film jordan’s no. 1 (@hauntedhaworthe) August 25, 2022
I wish I was a detergent so I can wash those jeans ohh DADDY OHHH
♡♡♡
— Aliens think I’m cute (@tamina_prince) September 2, 2022
me preparing to see ross lynch live pic.twitter.com/wGeg93FxeN
— Salvatori Vega (@yassambassador) August 31, 2022
I will let ross lynch pour McDonald’s sprite in my asshole so he can watch it fizzle inside me like pop rocks
— vic ⭐️ (@bIkbimbo) September 2, 2022
another ross lynch pics on tl again…pic.twitter.com/Etd8xaCUow
— zaky (@lightsbeamers) August 25, 2022
if i’m at a ross lynch concert and he start gyrating his hips like that??? im pulling my cock out idc
— anania’s groove (@Anania00) August 27, 2022
Related: Ross Lynch is back to his shirtless on-stage antics—and this time it’s pretty gay
If horny jail existed, the authorities would need to be contacted immediately on all of y’all.
Check out Ross’s full wade into the thirsty depths here:
5 Comments
missvamp
he’s so innocent. he doesn’t realize most of those were from guys. LOL
KyleMichelSullivan
He’s in his mid-20s? He looks like he’s 12.
abfab
Aw, shucks. Is he on hard drugs already? He didn’t know? Puh-LEEEEEZE. Nice story line kid but its been used before…Donny Osmond, Keith Partridge, Richard Simmons…………
Donston
He’s not this big, mainstream name. And he hasn’t had much substantial success in recent years. So, at least two-thirds of people thirsting after him are gonna be guys or women who grew up watching him on the Disney Channel. And I’m sure that he knows that.
bachy
I first got turned on to Ross Lynch watching The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. I was surprised by how charismatic and skilled he is as an actor. He is able to deliver an uncannily “comic book” tone better than any big name actor in the Marvel or DC Universe.
The fact that he writes and performs with his own band is gravy.