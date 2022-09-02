Ross Lynch reads thirst tweets, realizes “half of these tweets are from boys”

Ross Lynch is having his ab-bearing, hip-shaking moment in the sun, and we’re all the better for it.

The former Disney star has turned full shirtless band heartthrob, making The Driver Era’s audiences fight to hold it together along every stop of the tour.

Buzzfeed recently sat him down to read a few of the thirsty tweets folks have been sending out about him recently. Some of them are almost too tame, while others can NOT be repeated in mixed company.

Halfway through the video, he has an adorable realization:

“i think half of these tweets are from boys” BYEpic.twitter.com/00OHgtYopT — ִ (@dilfsverse) September 2, 2022

Knowing the gays, it could be wayyyy more than half.

Related: Singer Ross Lynch gives an eyeful in viral clip and fans are completely parched

The video’s selection is a cute mix of adoration and absolute mess. From what we found, there were plenty more to choose from.

Ranging from mild to wild, here are just a few more tweets that show folks are in thirst overload for Mr. Lynch:

ross lynch the man that you are pic.twitter.com/rkzmxi7MXX — ross lynch archive (@rossonfile) September 2, 2022

I want Ross Lynch to squeeze my head with his abs like a panini press — Nico (@arson_nic) August 23, 2022

.@RossLynch if you’re looking for an assistant or personal assistant or maid, i’m available full time. if the pay is minimum wage that’s okay just please hire me please please i can be a good boy just for you i swear give me one chance and i can change your life i will swallow yo pic.twitter.com/wXe1fNcbSU — jesse has no circles (@GIVENCHYKJI) August 15, 2022

keep those ross lynch in concert pics coming fr pic.twitter.com/GHbdkXFfOx — ✰ (@saranightlive) August 29, 2022

scream without the the s https://t.co/thAjqUe6Li — janey on film jordan’s no. 1 (@hauntedhaworthe) August 25, 2022

I wish I was a detergent so I can wash those jeans ohh DADDY OHHH

♡♡♡ — Aliens think I’m cute (@tamina_prince) September 2, 2022

me preparing to see ross lynch live pic.twitter.com/wGeg93FxeN — Salvatori Vega (@yassambassador) August 31, 2022

I will let ross lynch pour McDonald’s sprite in my asshole so he can watch it fizzle inside me like pop rocks — vic ⭐️ (@bIkbimbo) September 2, 2022

another ross lynch pics on tl again…pic.twitter.com/Etd8xaCUow — zaky (@lightsbeamers) August 25, 2022

if i’m at a ross lynch concert and he start gyrating his hips like that??? im pulling my cock out idc — anania’s groove (@Anania00) August 27, 2022

Related: Ross Lynch is back to his shirtless on-stage antics—and this time it’s pretty gay

If horny jail existed, the authorities would need to be contacted immediately on all of y’all.

Check out Ross’s full wade into the thirsty depths here: