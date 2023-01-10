You better werk! Sashay down the runway in Ross Mathews’ brand new ‘Drag Race’ fashion line

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)



If you watched last week’s premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you’ll have seen Ross Mathews wearing an eye-catching pink and black shirt. He designed it himself!

On his social media, Mathews revealed he’s collaborated with Canadian brand Mayer to create his first clothing line. The collection goes under the name ‘Ross X Ross’.

“What do you do when you can’t find anything to wear on @rupaulsdragrace? You design your own collection, silly! And that’s just what I’ve done!” he said.

“Each week, I’ll be wearing an outfit from my #ROSSxROSS collection designed in collaboration with @themayerofficial. And then the next day, the looks will be available to purchase! Pure fabulosity for all genders and all sizes! Supply is limited, so get yours NOW!”

It seems RuPaul is already a fan. He wore one of Mathews’ Mayer shirts on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live.

Several other designs are now available on the Mayer online store. Expect to see Mathews wearing them in the coming weeks.

Like what you see? The shirts retail for $275 a pop.