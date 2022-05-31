Ross Mathews has perfect response to critic of his “fake”, “gay voice”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)



Ross Mathews clapped back against an internet user who accused him over the weekend of cultivating a “fake … gay voice.”

“At what age did you start using the “gay voice”?” the Twitter used tweeted. “Because that is NOT the voice you were born with. Why do you need to speak gay?? It’s so fake. Can’t you be gay and still speak normal?”

Many gay men are self-conscious about ways by which they might present themselves that mark them out as “gay”. This can include their voices. In 2014, a whole documentary was made on the issue, entitled Do I Sound Gay? It explored how internalized homophobia can lead some men to alter the way they speak, depending on who they’re around.

Mathews, who married his partner Wellinthon Garcia in Puerto Vallarta earlier this month, was quick to shoot the criticism down.

“This is my voice. Always has been. Always will be,” he said. “I hated my voice growing up because people like you would judge it. Now I’m empowered by it. My voice is my voice. And it’s gay. ❤️ 💪”

Many people applauded him for defending himself.

I used to be mortified of mine. Parents told me to “talk like a little boy.” As an adult I learned to love it and haven’t shut up. ❤️ https://t.co/G21deunFGK — Whyamistillhere (@wynonajugg) May 29, 2022

My grandson has a voice like yours. It’s been so important to him to hear someone like him on TV 🥰 — Kathleen Huckaby (@KathleenHuckaby) May 29, 2022

I have always been self doncioie about my voice too. People would tell me I “sound gay”. Finally, after many years, I don’t give a single fuck what people think of me or my voice. @helloross you are an absolute DELIGHT and I love the warmth and humor you bring to the show. ❤️ — Hunter (@alwayswrite89) May 29, 2022

Love you embracing you! We all have been judged, but thank God some of us are able to love and accept our own differences. If I heard your voice anywhere, I’d know t was you. And that makes you unique in this world where everyone else is the same. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — nancy burg (@nancyburg1) May 29, 2022

You’ve helped me embrace my gayness. Hearing you speak the way you do helped me stop masking so much. I’m more comfortable with who I am (and now also steal your fashion ideas) and I can’t thank you enough 💛 — All Yeen’d Up (@YENA69) May 29, 2022

When I first saw you on the Tonight Show years ago your voice was the thing that made you stand out to me, in such a good way. It’s so cute, and you were (and still are) so funny. Younger me needed to see people like me on TV and there were so few, Thank you — Drew (@ghostpawn) May 29, 2022

YES!!! Young people: this is how you react to bullies. Stand up with pride. Don’t think they’re right when they deride you. BE YOU! ❤️ — Rayf (@raymofo) May 29, 2022

We couldn’t agree more. Keep on being you, Ross!

