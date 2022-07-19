Ross Mathews reveals favorite sexual position and Twitter is shocked

View this post on Instagram
Ross Mathews was trending on Twitter today. The reason? An old clip from when he appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius radio show a couple of years ago went viral. In it, the host asked him about his sex life.
“I see you as a power bottom,” said Stern.
Mathews erupts into giggles.
“Am I right?” asks Stern.
“No,” replies Mathews, forcefully.
“You’re not a power bottom?” asks an incredulous Stern.
“Everybody thinks cos of the voice, the voice, the voice is the most feminine thing….” says Mathews, who has a famously high-pitched tone.
“Yeah, it threw me off,” says Stern, before asking him what sort of top Mathews is. “Are you a power top?”
Mathews jokes that, “I’m not like, come here I’ve got to give it to ya!” before collapsing into more giggles.
Watch below.
imagine being topped by the hilarious ross matthews pic.twitter.com/nLtasGThZ8
— (@joshcharles_21) July 18, 2022
Many had not seen the clip before and some were surprised that Mathews expressed a preference for topping.
— Mitchie🖤✨ (@mitchieemonster) July 19, 2022
to be clear, we are not femme top shaming they are the best tops, we are hilarious ross matthews shaming
— (@joshcharles_21) July 19, 2022
— Agent Honeydew ✨ (@okgayboyyy) July 19, 2022
— daveve (@NosehabladeB) July 19, 2022
Nobody:
Ross Matthews: Arch that back, Sis
— Bussy Seasoning (@_ChickenThotPie) July 19, 2022
This does not sit will with me. I do not know what to do with this information
— Astro³ 🇺🇦 heartbroken over cosmetics (@astoCubed) July 19, 2022
I find it absolutely hilarious that everyone’s fave #DragRace judge, the hilarious Ross matthews, is trending bc an old interview has been unearthed where he said he’s a top and no one can process that pic.twitter.com/Mc7jExuxN4
— lewis (@lewisjwr) July 19, 2022
It also led to much commentary about equating femininity with bottoming. Let’s face it, there are plenty of super-butch bottoms out there, so it makes sense there are femme tops, too.
For real. Assuming peoples’ sexual positions in accordance to their non-sexual behaviour/temperment is weird af and I hate how normalised it is, especially in the queer community.
— kyoto (@kyotoisapeach) July 19, 2022
People are shocked because they always analyse gay relationships from a st8 perspective… which is really sad, tbh
— Max g (@MaxGibert2027) July 19, 2022
Mainly, though, people just think Ross is hilarious and adorable.
The teehee at the end really gets me lolol
— Mississimpi (@Rickadactyl) July 18, 2022
cuteguy
T.M.I.
Donston
Definitely TMI. But it was Howard Stern and it was years ago. I will say a lot of guys, even “effeminate” guys, lie about being strict tops. I’ve met so many supposed strict tops that turned out not to be. However, being homosexual and more fem doesn’t automatically mean liking it up your ass. Having same-sex passions, preferences, affections, emotional attachment, romantic love, relationship ambitions doesn’t mean liking a specific form of any kind of sexual behavior.
monty clift
I feel like I could’ve gone my whole life without knowing this.
Mr. Stadnick
This story has brought queerty to a new low
MystiRivers
Virtually subterranean.
Cam
The right wing troll account is so desperate to attack this site that it brought out TWO of it’s screenames to whine and clutch it’s pearls.
GlobeTrotter
Definitely TMI. Furthermore, who cares? What grown adults choose to do in the privacy of their own home is no one’s business but their own. As long as its consensual and no one is harmed against his/her will, then people should be free to do as they please.
IanHunter
Do not care. He has amassed a huge collection of sequin jackets over the past year.
Cam
Oh no, bring out the fainting couch! A gay person mentioned sex!
Sheesh.
As for Mathews, I saw his name trending on Twitter and this was NOT what I was expecting. I figured he said something on Drag Race.
radiooutmike
Oh wow, the bottom shaming is strong here.
Some here actually think that Ross Matthews is hiding his true sexual identity? Why? Because he’s supermacho like the world’s most interesting man? Why would he not reveal he was a bottom, if the majority of people who know of him already thought that?