Ross Mathews reveals favorite sexual position and Twitter is shocked

Ross Mathews was trending on Twitter today. The reason? An old clip from when he appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius radio show a couple of years ago went viral. In it, the host asked him about his sex life.

“I see you as a power bottom,” said Stern.

Mathews erupts into giggles.

“Am I right?” asks Stern.

“No,” replies Mathews, forcefully.

“You’re not a power bottom?” asks an incredulous Stern.

“Everybody thinks cos of the voice, the voice, the voice is the most feminine thing….” says Mathews, who has a famously high-pitched tone.

“Yeah, it threw me off,” says Stern, before asking him what sort of top Mathews is. “Are you a power top?”

Mathews jokes that, “I’m not like, come here I’ve got to give it to ya!” before collapsing into more giggles.

imagine being topped by the hilarious ross matthews pic.twitter.com/nLtasGThZ8 — (@joshcharles_21) July 18, 2022

Many had not seen the clip before and some were surprised that Mathews expressed a preference for topping.

to be clear, we are not femme top shaming they are the best tops, we are hilarious ross matthews shaming — (@joshcharles_21) July 19, 2022

Nobody: Ross Matthews: Arch that back, Sis

— Bussy Seasoning (@_ChickenThotPie) July 19, 2022

This does not sit will with me. I do not know what to do with this information — Astro³ 🇺🇦 heartbroken over cosmetics (@astoCubed) July 19, 2022

I find it absolutely hilarious that everyone’s fave #DragRace judge, the hilarious Ross matthews, is trending bc an old interview has been unearthed where he said he’s a top and no one can process that pic.twitter.com/Mc7jExuxN4 — lewis (@lewisjwr) July 19, 2022



It also led to much commentary about equating femininity with bottoming. Let’s face it, there are plenty of super-butch bottoms out there, so it makes sense there are femme tops, too.

For real. Assuming peoples’ sexual positions in accordance to their non-sexual behaviour/temperment is weird af and I hate how normalised it is, especially in the queer community. — kyoto (@kyotoisapeach) July 19, 2022

People are shocked because they always analyse gay relationships from a st8 perspective… which is really sad, tbh — Max g (@MaxGibert2027) July 19, 2022

Mainly, though, people just think Ross is hilarious and adorable.

The teehee at the end really gets me lolol — Mississimpi (@Rickadactyl) July 18, 2022

