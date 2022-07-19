femme top

Ross Mathews reveals favorite sexual position and Twitter is shocked

By · 12 comments

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)


Ross Mathews was trending on Twitter today. The reason? An old clip from when he appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius radio show a couple of years ago went viral. In it, the host asked him about his sex life.

“I see you as a power bottom,” said Stern.

Mathews erupts into giggles.

“Am I right?” asks Stern.

“No,” replies Mathews, forcefully.

“You’re not a power bottom?” asks an incredulous Stern.

“Everybody thinks cos of the voice, the voice, the voice is the most feminine thing….” says Mathews, who has a famously high-pitched tone.

“Yeah, it threw me off,” says Stern, before asking him what sort of top Mathews is. “Are you a power top?”

Mathews jokes that, “I’m not like, come here I’ve got to give it to ya!” before collapsing into more giggles.

Watch below.

Related: Ross Mathews has perfect response to critic of his “fake”, “gay voice”

Many had not seen the clip before and some were surprised that Mathews expressed a preference for topping.


It also led to much commentary about equating femininity with bottoming. Let’s face it, there are plenty of super-butch bottoms out there, so it makes sense there are femme tops, too.

Mainly, though, people just think Ross is hilarious and adorable.

Related: Ross Mathews marries partner Wellinthon Garcia in Puerto Vallarta