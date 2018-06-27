This royal horse cavalry guard also happens to be one of the Britain’s busiest gay adult film actors

This just in: One of the royal horse cavalry guards who escorted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day moonlights as a gay adult film performer.
RadarOnline reports that the guard’s real name is Dan Broughton. His porn name is Dirty Danny. And apparently he’s “one of Britain’s busiest gay porn actors.”
Radar reports:
As a member of The Household Cavalry, Dan Broughton is a prominent member of the plumed and gold-helmeted mounted royal escort. His unit accompanied the newly married couple’s white horse-drawn carriage through Windsor’s streets following their sumptuous May 19 wedding.
It’s never been a secret that Broughton is gay. In fact, he’s believed to be a pal of Harry, who “has even described Dan as his ‘GBF’ — gay best friend,” a royal insider noted.
The online gossip rag claims the internet is “littered with explicit Dirty Danny videos” including on the very NSFW sites men.com and English Lads. A quick Google search for “Dan Broughton porn” verifies the claim.
??? pic.twitter.com/K0OvAz8hle
— Dan Broughton (@Dan_Broughton07) November 17, 2017
“A total charmer,” Broughton’s UKNakedMen.com profile reads. “It’s not just lust when you meet Daniel Broughton, you will fall a teeny bit in love.”
“He’s from the north of England, they’re friendly up there. He’s flirtatious, completely versatile and has a bit of a thing for older guys and straight boys.”
In addition to identifying himself as a member of the British military on his Twitter profile, Broughton also describes himself as an “International Commercial and Erotica Model.”
29 Comments
Josh447
Total hottie. Great back story. The Royal fam has so many secrets waiting to be undone. This is a good one. So much more relaxed about sex in actual civil countries. U.S. is all stuck up in its puritan guilt complex. Uhg. Grow up already.
QueerTruth
LOL. Brits are many wonderful things… but if you think Brits are relaxed about sex, you’re dead wrong.
Kieran
Where do you think the “Puritans” came from?
Juanjo
I agree the Brits are not known for being relaxed about sex although they younger generations are much easier about it than the older ones. That said Kieran, the Brist ran the Puritans out for being even too uptight for them. As has been observed before in other places, The Aussies got the convicts, we got the Puritans. The Aussies got the better deal.
Josh447
In the states, this guy would have been fired in an instant. The Queen is celebrating a royal gay wedding of her male cousin. Trump would freak if that were the case in his family. Puritan may have come from England but we left due to divorce not sex. I hold to my original statement, muck more relaxed in England /Europe.
Kieran
@Josh447 If Trump would “freak” why did he attend the gay marriage of his friends in the past? Is that those “New York Values” Ted Cruz warned about?
Josh447
Kieran,
Pretty much. Now that Trump is playing faux Republican Prez as if he’s some born again something or other, he would not be caught dead at a gay wedding currently. He has galvanized the country and sided with the religious right. England is far above his childish blatherings. But here we are stuck in anxiety as a nation over sexual issues and religious oligarchy. Not very relaxed. Not happening in England/Europe. They scoff at our childish religious/hypocritical sexual repression. Good on them, we deserve it. Now how to get out of that sick repulsive reputation; we should devise a way.
Kieran
I’ve seen our President waving a Gay Pride flag at a campaign rally, I doubt many of the Tories who run England would do that.
Tête Carrée
Most former British colonies in Africa have harsh penalties for homosexuality. Where do you think that came from? Hint: a fat, ugly sovereign who needed all men to be straight just so she could have a chance of ever getting laid.
Tête Carrée
@Kieran
Why did Trump attend the gay marriage of his friends? Open bar? Catered by McDonalds?
Trump held a rainbow flag upside down with some ugly black marker scrawled on it like it was a last minute brainstorm by Kellyanne Conway. People cheered. They knew it was posing. They would have definitely booed otherwise. How’s that “most gay positive President ever” working out for you so far? The “best” is yet to come!
#SCOTUS
Josh447
Trump was in support of gay marriage and abortion before he decided to flip because as president he wanted the type of power Republicans foist on the public. And Hillary already had the democratic ticket. Once he won, He then proceeded to hire the most radical anti-gay anti abortion cabinet on Earth to surround himself with. England’s not perfect. But we’re seriously defunct as a country at this time. If the Reincarnation of Hitler is possible Trump’s it.
Phil H
Dan Broughton has never been in the closet about being a porn star, or a member of the Army. He kept the same twitter account when moving from one career to the other and never used any name other than his given one when doing porn. He was a former Mr Gay UK when he started his porn career, and was reasonably well known as such, which would have made trying to adopt a ‘porn name’ pretty pointless.
AlexEf
He is hot and a well equipped dude!
Geeker
I get the feeling his stint as a royal guard won’t last long after this story makes the rounds.
JK 1984
Unlikely.
Although it was “news” to the London evening standard he has been open about what he does in his own time, it is not illegal and they don’t seem to have any problem with it.
Maybe in the USA or another conservative country it would be an issue and he would be fired (or worse).
scotty
not for much longer eh?
Mark
He should be fired + he’s uncut…
masterwill7
Why should he be fired??? If he does his job well, then why?? Stupid comment. And in Europe, everyone is uncut (it’s only a medical procedure if necessary).
Tête Carrée
He’s UNCUT!?! That’s definitely a plus.
JK 1984
So much stupid in only 6 words.
There is no reason for him to be fired and being intact is normal in the majority of the world. The only places where it is common/the majority to be circumcised is The USA (partly because of Kellogs “circumcision prevents masturbation”), Israel and most Muslim countries. Probably a couple other places as well
In the rest of the world it is either a religious decision to do so or done as a medical procedure if there is a legitimate medical reason to do so.
Kevan1
Mark Gee your not a judgemental B_tch are you. Wow! + he’s uncut. I guess he should be executed as well.
Josh447
Mark is part of a large group that Europeans refer to as “foolish Americans”.
Billy Budd
Is there any possibility that Harry had a bisexual affair with him? We all know that gayness is in his royal blood, since Prince Charles was caught kissing a boy toy some time ago.
Tête Carrée
How did the repulsive Hulk Hogan shut down Gawker when he humped his best friend’s wife while his best friend (Bubba the Love Sponge) filmed it? Maybe more of them need to be shut down. They (breeders) hate us but love to make a buck of us, damn the consequences.
Tête Carrée
The last comment was meant to be a new comment and not a reply. Damn Queerty and their cheap comments app.
@Billy Budd
You can fantasize about it if you like, what difference does it make if it’s true?
The boy Charles was caught kissing was actually Camilla. Most people thought it was a horse.
Stilinski26
So what leave him alone!
gofer75
Where did you ever hear that he goes by Dirty Danny? That is absolutely not true. He is always listed as Dan Broughton.
Celtic
Put my name on his list! As an older Daddy, I’d love to ride. As a MIL Veteran, I must say those helmets are HOT. Perhaps he could f**k me while wearing his. WOW.
Birdbrain1963
Trump=Satan
