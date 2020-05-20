Ruby Rose quits Batwoman role ahead of show’s second season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on May 16, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT



Australian model turned actor Ruby Rose will not be returning to the lead role in Batwoman for the show’s second season.

Warner Bros. TV, which produces the CW series, announced Rose’s departure yesterday, just a couple of days after the first season’s finale. It says a new actor will be cast to play the lead.

Batwoman made history by featuring its hero as a gay woman. Producer Greg Berlanti and showrunner Caroline Dries specifically wanted a member of the LGBTQ community to take the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman, which led to them casting Rose. Before this, Rose’s most high-profile role was in Orange Is The New Black.

In a statement, Rose did not explain the decision.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter [Berlanti’s producing partner] and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.

“Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

A statement from the producers said the show will return in 2021, and reiterated a commitment to casting an LGBTQ actor.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

The first series of Batwoman, which debuted October 2019, was due to have 22 episodes but this was shortened to 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to last week’s episode being the series finale.