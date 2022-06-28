Rudy Giuliani claims slap video “deceptive”: “It felt like a boulder”

Rudy Giuliani has continued to paint himself as the victim of a horrible crime after a grocery store worker slapped him on the back on the weekend.

As we reported yesterday, the incident took place Sunday afternoon at ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon when an employee approached Giuliani.

The former New York Mayor was in the area campaigning on behalf of his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is running in the GOP Gubernatorial Primary today.

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” said witness Rita Rugova-Johnson. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

He also apparently called Giuliani a “woman killer”, possibly in reference to the recent SCOTUS abortion ruling.

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

The worker was charged with second-degree assault.

However, when in-store footage of the incident surfaced, many were shocked. Not by the violence, but by the charge of second-degree assault.

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

Giuliani posted a live video to Facebook yesterday to explain the trauma he’d suffered and called the video “a little deceptive.”

“The video tape that you see probably is a little deceptive because it just shows a hand on my back,” Giuliani said. “The police observed the whole video tape—not the little piece shown to you by the dishonest press—and they upgraded his charge to second-degree assault, a felony.”

Giuliani said of the incident, “I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn’t knock me down but it hurt tremendously. I didn’t know what it was!”

Despite video evidence contradicting his original statement of events, Rudy doubles-down this morning: “I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It hurt tremendously.” pic.twitter.com/h4QsHZGBPo — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2022

The man who allegedly struck Giuliani has been named as 38-year-old Daniel Gill. The charge of second-degree assault has now been reduced to a misdemeanor charge of assault in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

In his Facebook video, Giuliani was irate about the charges being lessened.

“I could have fallen down … Elderly people die most often from falling down.”

After making a Staten Island court appearance yesterday, Gill was released on his own recognizance by Judge Gerianne Abriano. The next court date is August 17.

Gill is being represented by The Legal Aid Society. It issued a statement to the medai saying Gill had patted Giuliani on the back to get his attention.

“The charges facing Daniel Gill, who has no previous contact with the criminal legal system, are inconsistent with existing law. Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed,”

Rudy Smollett — marc_usman (@JaimeMarcus2) June 27, 2022

It seemed to knock him forward…*checks video*… zero steps. — Have the t (@Havethet1) June 27, 2022

“So, after I was jumped by the first 10 guys, I got into my patented ‘crane move’ like this – you know, like the Karate Kid. I actually taught Ralph Macchio that move, I want you to know. Then I did a little hair-dye-on and hair-dye-off on their asses.” pic.twitter.com/DlCqqVKpdc — Rob Gibson (@rgibson1) June 27, 2022

I watched the video.

My cat hits me harder to get me up in the morning. pic.twitter.com/zhHjaMHYjA — Susan Parsons (@NewsJunkieBlu) June 27, 2022

Nobody has ever pat Rudy on the back before – so, naturally he had no idea what it was. — Adam “Tex” Davis (@AdamTexDavis) June 27, 2022