Rudy Giuliani reveal prompts two Masked Singer judges to storm off

Deadline has reported that attorney and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is due to appear as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer. The episode was recorded last week and will reportedly be screened when the show returns to our screens next month.

According to sources, when Giuliani was unmasked, two of the judges—Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong—both got up and stormed out in protest. Deadline did not reveal the costume Giuliani wore, so you can still watch the show without it being immediately obvious who he is.

Giuliani was famously an attorney for President Donald Trump, and he repeatedly backed Trump’s unproven claims that the election was stolen in 2020.

The Masked Singer‘s other two judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, remained on stage and questioned Giuliani about his claims on the election.

It’s not the first time The Masked Singer has featured a controversial, right-wing figure. In March 2020 it featured Sarah Palin in a bear costume. However, her appearance did not prompt such a terse response from the judges.

Last summer it was revealed that Giuliani, a former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, was barred from practicing law in New York because of his claims about the 2020 election. In recent months, he has turned to asking supporters to donate money and to selling videos on Cameo in an effort to raise funds.

Online, many were shocked to hear of Giuliani’s participation on the show.

How appalling that the show thinks that criminal is some celebrity to promote. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) February 3, 2022

imagine stopping so low that you offended the moral sensibilities of robin thicke — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 3, 2022

The Masked Singer has no business allowing Rudy Giuliani on the air. He’s not a “controversial figure.” He’s under federal criminal investigation for seditious conspiracy against the United States. He’s a terrorist. Props to Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke for walking out in protest. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 3, 2022

My biggest question is why anyone would think that was a good idea?? Credit to Ken and Robin for having integrity to walk out! — TriciaLL (@TriciaLen6) February 3, 2022

What’s wrong with Nicole and Jenny? This man is under so many investigations. Why did they have him on the show? — JR (@HugYourLove) February 3, 2022

This episode should not air. He is under numerous criminal investigations and was a key player in tfg’s attempts to undermine US democracy. We should not be normalizing people like this. — LiketheHurricane (@CELPbytheSea) February 3, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived Rudy Giuliani’s time as a contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’ after he was given the boot in an upcoming episode. Upon seeing Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left in protest as the former Mayor has promoted The Big Lie on Trump’s behalf. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) February 3, 2022

