Rudy Giuliani tries to sell his coffee brand (Photo: X)

You may or may not have heard that Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani recently launched a new business venture. “America’s Mayor” is now producing his own brand of coffee.

“Rudy Coffee” offers three styles of coffee beans and will begin shipping in June. They feature three different images of Guiliani on the respective packages, alongside slogans such as “fighting for justice”.

Bags of “Rudy Coffee” (screenshot)

The 2-lb bags cost $29.99 each.

In a message on his website, Giuliani says, “I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life, but the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits. Please enjoy my delicious fresh-roasted specialty coffee. It’s quality you can trust.”

Yesterday, the disgraced former mayor posted a video of himself advertising his coffee.

100 % Arabica coffee beans roasted right here in America 🇺🇸You will taste the difference! Order today at. https://t.co/9ZXtDxyWdg pic.twitter.com/ViXVvdn2A3 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 19, 2024

The internet reacts

Unsurprisingly, the promo was quickly roasted on the internet. A longtime vocal critic of Donald Trump and his enablers, Kellyanne’s former husband, George Conway quipped, “Available soon at a prison commissary near you.”

Available soon at a prison commissary near you https://t.co/AbuPlc3Jei — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 20, 2024

Others asked, “Is this an SNL skit?” or suggested the coffee “Tastes like treason.”

“You can even drink it black!”



Is that what happened here? pic.twitter.com/gPwRttJPaE — Gail Helt (@ghelt) May 20, 2024

Next up: Rudy’s guide to using coffee stains to hide hair dye mishaps. — Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) May 20, 2024

Yea, I'm not gonna trust fruity Rudy that it's organic or that it even tastes good. — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) May 20, 2024

Covfefe? — John Collins (@HangBlaa) May 20, 2024

Bankruptcy

Giuliani is currently estimated to be around $148 million in debt after he lost a defamation case brought against him by election workers in Georgia.

In December, he filed for bankruptcy. He is currently trying to sell his Manhattan home. He also has a residence in Florida.

Giuliani is also among those facing charges in both Georgia and Arizona relating to alleged election interference.

Earlier this month, Giuliani was suspended by WABC Radio, where he had a daily show. It said he continued to promote baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

“An avid consumer of coffee”

Commenting on Giuliani’s decision to pivot into coffee, a spokesperson said in a statement, “Mayor Rudy Giuliani—the man who took down the Mafia, locked up Wall Street’s biggest criminals, cleaned up New York City and comforted the nation following September 11th—is regularly asked to partner with products and services as a trusted and respected public figure.”

“He doesn’t get behind anything he doesn’t believe in, and as an avid consumer of coffee (due to his demanding work schedule) he’s 100 per cent behind this product and brand, and as they say, ‘don’t knock it until you try it’.”

