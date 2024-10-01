Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Shutterstock)

Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of Rudy Giuliani, is endorsing Kamala Harris this November. Caroline’s stance is in stark contrast to her father who has been a staunch supporter and ally of former President Donald Trump for several years.

Caroline, 35, wrote an article for Vanity Fair yesterday. She laid out her reasons for favoring Harris. Beyond Harris’s policies and politics, Caroline also had personal reasons for rejecting Donald Trump. She pointed to the impact Trump had on her father, and how that had changed their relationship.

Caroline Giuliani writes of how she finds it hard to believe that many people want Donald Trump back in the White House.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

“There are unmistakable reminders of Trump’s destructive trail all around us, and it has broken my heart to watch my dad become one of them,” she says.

Rudy Giuliani’s downfall

Rudy Giuliani’s downfall since Trump left office has been unrelenting.

He is currently estimated to be around $148 million in debt after he lost a defamation case brought against him by election workers in Georgia.

Last December, he filed for bankruptcy. He is currently trying to sell his Manhattan home. He also has a residence in Florida.

Giuliani is also among those facing charges in Georgia and Arizona relating to alleged election interference.

He has been barred from working as an attorney in New York and Washington DC.

Rudy Giuliani's daughter just endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.



"Donald Trump took my dad from me. Please don’t let him take our country, too." – Caroline Giuliani pic.twitter.com/VMwQSTblOm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 30, 2024

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal level and because his demise feels linked to a dark force that threatens to once again consume America,” daughter Caroline writes. “Not to disregard individual accountability in the slightest, but it would be naive for us to ignore the fact that many of those closest to Trump have descended into catastrophic downward spirals.”

“Destruction”

She explains how hard it has been to write the piece for Vanity Fair, and she doesn’t want to appear to kick her father when he’s down. However, she believes the stakes for the U.S. are too high not to speak out.

She goes on to detail how her father had told her he was considering working for Trump, and how she’d implored him not to do so. He went ahead and did so anyway.

“I had no idea how much destruction my father would come to face due to his one-sided fealty to a con-man … But nothing I have experienced prepared me for the very public and relentless implosion of my father’s life.”

She says that as her father became more sucked into Trump’s world, their moments of connection became more fleeting.

“It dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too.”

“Trump being the president was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation’s modern history.”

Reproductive rights

Caroline Giuliani points to Roe v. Wade and attacks on women’s rights as one of the driving factors behind her endorsement of Harris. She also fears how Trump, “A 34-time convicted felon”, may rig the justice and electoral system in his favor if he wins again.

Instead, she regards Harris as, “a life-long public servant who has spent her career upholding justice and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

She ends with a bleak warning.

“Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches. I saw it happen to my family. Don’t let it happen to yours, or to our country.”

Online, many expressed sympathy for Caroline Giuliani. Others argued that Rudy Giuliani only has himself to blame for where he now finds himself.

I mean her dad was a schmuck before he worked with Trump but it sucks her personal relationship with him suffered.



Anyways, yes, Harris is the only acceptable choice! — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 30, 2024

That's sad. Giuliani ruined his life and his relationship with his daughter for Trump. He's hurt so many people and so many families.



I'm glad she's endorsed Kamala. — dee (@milktea4Lunch) September 30, 2024

New York is telling you—and they know Trump: VOTE!!! 💙 — Ivy Arias (@mrsivyarias) September 30, 2024

It's sad to see so many people radicalized and destroyed by Trump. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 30, 2024

No honey. Your father took himself away from you. Rudy owns all of it. He was always like this. Trump only gave him greater permission to be himself. — Anthony Spina (@AnthonySpina94) September 30, 2024

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.