Former President Donald Trump held a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday night. As we reported yesterday, Trump abandoned the Q&A portion of the event after a couple of audience members required medical attention. He instead asked his team to play music.

He and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem then stood there, swaying. Trump enjoyed himself so much that he instructed his team to continue blaring music through the speakers. It made for a bizarre spectacle.

The audience was treated to Schubert’s “Ave Maria”, “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti, “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor, and a version of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown.

Trump also played the camp disco classic, “YMCA” by Village People and a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” by queer singer Rufus Wainwright.

Melania and Trump's handlers should be charged with elder abuse. This is sad to watch.pic.twitter.com/wjQaNhNOEy — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 15, 2024

“I in no way condone this and was mortified”

Gun N’ Roses, and the estate of Sinead O’Connor, have both previously objected to Trump using songs at his rallies. Yesterday, Wainwright and the estate of Leonard Cohen also blasted Trump for using “Hallelujah”.

In a post on X, Wainwright wrote, “The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.

“Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

Wainwright added, “And needless to say: I am all in for Kamala!”

The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the… pic.twitter.com/Qcf4Cbjqgy — Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright) October 15, 2024

In an interview with MSNBC, Wainwright said he was “horrified” and “dumbfounded” when he saw the footage of Trump’s event.

Barbra Streisand

According to the Guardian, the estate of Leonard Cohen has issued a cease and desist order to Donald Trump over his use of “Hallelujah”, following Monday’s bizarre event.

Other acts that have asked Trump not to use their music include Adele, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, and the White Stripes.

Barbra Streisand, a longtime critic of Trump, was among those to criticize his appearance on Monday. She said, “This is not normal. Particularly for someone running for President. He stood there and swayed for over 30 minutes. Something is very off with this man’s brain.”

This is not normal. Particularly for someone running for President. He stood there and swayed for over 30 minutes. Something is very off with this man’s brain. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 15, 2024

