Rufus Wainwright just spilled the tea about Madonna: “She’s been quite mean to me a couple of times”

“Look, I’m fascinated by Madonna, as is the universe. I’ve had evenings with her. Nothing extensive, but little run-ins with her over the years, and she’s never been particularly… I’m on a weird part of her radar! I’m not quite a target, but I’m not a refuge either. Whatever.
We’ve never had a great thing. But I admire her tenacity, and some of her songs are great. But she’s been quite mean to me a couple of times. But it’s like, join the list.
With her, as with certain other celebrities of that magnitude, they have a real tunnel vision. At intimate things she just doesn’t acknowledge me, doesn’t really see me.
… There was one little incident where she may have held something against me slightly, because I worked with someone who used to work for her, and they ended up leaving her: some political thing.
I was ignored by her at a very small event where there were only a few people. It was just bizarre, and very rude in general. I’m not like that. You acknowledge everybody in the room, a little bit.”Rufus Wainwright speaking to Attitude about why Madonna doesn’t like him.
One Comment
Rich85
Madonna is a c*nt, always has been and apparently always will be. Take my gay card away, but I’ve never given two shits about her or her music as I’ve never heard anything nice about her from friends in the industry. I don’t believe in rewarding artists who are shitty people with my money or support. I wish more insiders would speak out about artists who just are not kind or grateful so we can know who to turn away from and not waste any hard earned income on. As for Madonna, she’s never seemed more desperate and in need of attention.