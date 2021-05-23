TIKTALK

Rugby bros getting handsy, the first trans Mario character, & a level 10 gay pole dancer

By

Trixie Mattel is set to conquer TV with a brand new series. Is TikTok next? Catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok with a fresh sampling from this week:

Lil Nas X inspired a new trend.

@logan_grubbs_Call me when you need🤪 @alex_tillett #callmewhenyouwant #gay #couple #trend

♬ original sound – K E I

Jonas Tjallema revisited the first transgender Mario character.

@thatssooogayDid you know this?? 😮 ##lgbtq ##transgender ##mario ##vivian

♬ Super Mario Bros – Main Theme – Game Soundtracks & Video Game Music & The Video Game Music Orchestra

These rugby players gave each other a hand.

@officialstephenlomas#rugby @utahwarriorsrugby @kcbluesrugby #TostitosUnspokenBonds #mullet #fyp #viral #lifehack #protip @kallen2044

♬ original sound – Stephen Lomas

Uly and Ernesto practiced their caught in the act reactions.

@ulyandernestoMurdered by ✨ chancla ✨ #cheating #reaction #couples

♬ Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

New anti-trans laws took effect across America.

@gaygendaToday’s Spill: Anti-trans bills across the USA

♬ original sound – LGBTQ+ EXCELLENCE

Simon’s boyfriend had a solution for everything.

@justfordeuxAlmost fell at the end 😂 #gay #gaycouple #mosaic #gaytok #gaytiktok #lgbtcouple #couplegoals #gaycouplegoals #pride #gayguys

♬ Dick (feat. Doja Cat) – Starboi3

Rev Karla came for her commenters.

@revkarlaCommenting actually helps my algorithm so thanks y’all #PonderWithZion #revkarla #spiritual

♬ WARZONE SPORTS NETWORK ON YOUTUBE – Mike on the Mic

Tamerus Augenstein showed up his pole dancing class.

@tamerusaugensteinTraining my bad side ##pole ##dance ##polefitness ##poledancing ##poledancer ##workout

♬ Way down We Go – KALEO

Belle Graham named the childhood signs you were lesbian or bi.

@bellegraham_Just jokes don’t take it too serious!! #fyp #foryou #lgbt #lesbian #bisexual #gay #lgbtq #fypシ #Coming2America #trendy #trend

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

And a gay guy went to Home Depot.

@baddiealeksHome Depot always got some good eye candy 😋 🍭 #gayculture #gaytiktok #gaytok #fyp #homedepot #eyecandy #plantparent

♬ Virtual Fashion Runway – Model Music DJ