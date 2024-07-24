Damian Willemse is one male pro athlete who doesn’t mind being called “gay.”

The South African rugby star is one of several Gen Z sports figures who proudly bends gender norms, expressing himself with fashion forward lewks and brightly colored nails. When sharing photos from a recent photoshoot with designer Rich Mnisi, Willemse expressed joy over his more flamboyant attire.

“Playing dress up with good company,” he wrote.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The shoot, which took place in Greece, looks like it was a blast. But the good vibes didn’t stop some homophobes from spewing ignorance. “Brah u not helping the allegations,” somebody commented.

Rather than engage with the hate–or issue some sort of vociferous denial–Willemse “liked” some supportive comments, and then moved on. Another South African rugby star, Hacjivah Dayimani, showed appreciation for the way Willemse went about his business.

Known as the “Dennis Rodman of rugby,” Dayimani is also known for his irreverent style. He embraces bright colors, too, and also dyes his hair.

When he replied to Willemse’s gallery with “🔥🔥🔥” emojis, the 25-year-old offered his gratitude. “Thank you for inspiring me,” he replied.

In a previous era, Willemse, who’s reportedly dating model Zoe Doyle, may have objected to the gay innuendo. NFL great Troy Aikman, for example, carried on a 20-year feud with sportswriter for Skip Bayless for speculating he was gay in a book.

Thankfully, we now live in different times. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, is a Black quarterback who paints his nails and carries pink accessories.

When the Chicago Bears selected him, he professed a message of self-love. “When I look into the mirror when I wake up around 7:00 a.m., I know who that guy is. I love that guy. I treat that guy with respect, just like I do any other human around me,” he said.

Duke basketball standout Jared McCain, whom the Philadelphia 76ers chose in the first round of the NBA Draft, has monetized his mani-pedis into an endorsement deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen.

“I think everyone should do self-care for themselves. For me, it’s nail painting,” he said. “I’m sorry if that offends any of you guys… I thought it looked nice and I know a lot of people disagree. A lot of people don’t like it. I’m just going to be myself and do what I think looks nice.”

Willemse is a rising star as well, just like his queer-friendly peers. He was listed on Forbes Africa‘s “40 under 40” list, and represented South Africa in the junior world rugby championships.

Five years ago, he was called up as an injury replacement for South Africa’s World Cup team… and scored! South Africa wound up winning the tournament, defeating Canada in the final.

Away from the pitch, Willemse, a Cape Town native, is participates in environmental and social justice causes. His play and activism are getting him noticed.

He’s appeared on the cover of Men’s Health; and in recent weeks, has enjoyed his time at Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix. Out for the season with a finger injury, he’s certainly making the most of his time!

As attitudes change, there are an increasing number of athletes like Willemse. That’s a very, very good thing.

Pose away, king!