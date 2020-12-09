Rugby star opens up about being tricked into filming gay sex video, says it’s haunted him for years

An Australian rugby star is speaking out after x-rated screenshots of him with another man leaked online.

Kurt Capewell is a second-row forward and center for the Penrith Panthers. Last year, police launched an investigation after someone tried shopping the images, which came from a 49-minute video Capewell recorded in 2013, to tabloids.

“I’ve lived with this for years,” the 27-year-old tells the Daily Telegraph. “I’ve been concerned more for my family that it could come out and the embarrassment it would cause.”

Like many people in their late teens and early 20s, Capewell took a number of odd jobs to get by. Prior to his career in rugby, he worked as a carpenter who did modeling on the side.

“I was broke and doing some modeling, then I got talked into doing a porno,” he explained to his teammates in a group text sent this week. “Unknown to me but it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall.”

According to Capewell, he initially booked a modeling gig for an underwear company. During the photo shoot, he was offered additional money to film a quick porno.

Put on the spot and desperate for the cash, he agreed.

Capewell, who identifies as straight, was then led to a glory hole. The producers lied and said there was a woman on the other side waiting to service him. It wasn’t until afterwards that he discovered the person was actually a man. But by then it was too late. The video had already been shot and the release papers had already been signed.

“I’m terribly embarrassed and ashamed even though it happened when I was so young,” he continued in his group text. “It’s something I’ve been dealing with for the past eight years behind closed doors and I know you will all have my back and stand by me moving forward.”

Capewell tells the Daily Telegraph that it wasn’t easy sharing the story with his teammates, but that everyone in the locker room was supportive and understood he had been taken advantage of by the producers.

He says that he’s never hidden what happened from his family or his long-term girlfriend, and he hopes the incident can serve as reminder to young people, especially models, to be very cautious when being offered extra money during photo shoots.

“My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots,” he says. “It’s not the person I am today. I’ve had to learn the hard way. I hope others don’t have to go through what I have endured.”

