Rugby star opens up about being tricked into filming gay sex video, says it’s haunted him for years

An Australian rugby star is speaking out after x-rated screenshots of him with another man leaked online.
Kurt Capewell is a second-row forward and center for the Penrith Panthers. Last year, police launched an investigation after someone tried shopping the images, which came from a 49-minute video Capewell recorded in 2013, to tabloids.
“I’ve lived with this for years,” the 27-year-old tells the Daily Telegraph. “I’ve been concerned more for my family that it could come out and the embarrassment it would cause.”
Like many people in their late teens and early 20s, Capewell took a number of odd jobs to get by. Prior to his career in rugby, he worked as a carpenter who did modeling on the side.
“I was broke and doing some modeling, then I got talked into doing a porno,” he explained to his teammates in a group text sent this week. “Unknown to me but it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall.”
According to Capewell, he initially booked a modeling gig for an underwear company. During the photo shoot, he was offered additional money to film a quick porno.
Put on the spot and desperate for the cash, he agreed.
Capewell, who identifies as straight, was then led to a glory hole. The producers lied and said there was a woman on the other side waiting to service him. It wasn’t until afterwards that he discovered the person was actually a man. But by then it was too late. The video had already been shot and the release papers had already been signed.
“I’m terribly embarrassed and ashamed even though it happened when I was so young,” he continued in his group text. “It’s something I’ve been dealing with for the past eight years behind closed doors and I know you will all have my back and stand by me moving forward.”
Capewell tells the Daily Telegraph that it wasn’t easy sharing the story with his teammates, but that everyone in the locker room was supportive and understood he had been taken advantage of by the producers.
He says that he’s never hidden what happened from his family or his long-term girlfriend, and he hopes the incident can serve as reminder to young people, especially models, to be very cautious when being offered extra money during photo shoots.
“My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots,” he says. “It’s not the person I am today. I’ve had to learn the hard way. I hope others don’t have to go through what I have endured.”
Related: Ryan Phillippe opens up about how going gay-for-pay early in his career nearly tore his family apart
9 Comments
Scout
The site on which he was conned into performing is “Ungloryhole” but I always thought the guys really did think they were being serviced by a woman, and it was all an act.
Deek62
Hmmmm….not convinced he wouldn’t have known it was a man on the other side of the hole. Not that it matters one way or the other.
barryaksarben
I think the guy on the other side was lucky if dishonest
WashDrySpin
So what he is saying the greater message is “gay sex” oh no I am haunted and I regret it…but if this was straight porn then let’s all give him a high five…
lord.krath
Not at all. Being gay is not the core issue. It issue is a compounded one of having done porn that was also [unwillingly] a gay scene.” That makes him a person of poor judgment and a fool both of which reflect on his family.
Not everything is a message of disapproval or hate. In the era of #metoo, this is just as bad.
Jim
So he’s not embarrassed by doing porn but being caught having a guy giving him head!!!
novadude
Right. If he is equally “embarrassed and ashamed” as he would have been had it in fact been a woman on the other side then fine, chalk it up to a bad decision.
But that’s not the impression I get from his statement and actions. It sure sounds like his mortification is not from being manipulated into doing porn but that it was with a bloke.
If that’s the case then he’s a whiny, homophobic little prat who needs to STFU.
Cam
So doing the porn was ok with him, it’s just because it was an icky GUY.
Res1
Straight men blaming gays for the crap they did is a tale as old as time. It’s so easy for ‘straight’ men to say they were coerced into doing something gay and often times they are believed because all gay men are predators who prey on beloved straight men according to the things I see the others say online. So often, they shun their gay past and use a get out of jail free card. I guess he’s found Jesus and of all of his sins being sucked by a guy when he was broke is a big one. He’s not the first person to go on to become successful and say he was tricked into gay porn. Many porn companies have had to come out and defend themselves against such accusations. This is also why I can’t date bicurious men. How you get them is how you will lose them and often times you will become a stain in their past they so badly want to get rid of it. Declaring: it was a phase or I was tricked.